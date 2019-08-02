Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BLCM) and Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX) Comparing side by side

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) and Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 45.33 N/A -2.33 0.00 Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 3 0.00 N/A -2.57 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Therapix Biosciences Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Therapix Biosciences Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -123% -74.4% Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 53.6% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Therapix Biosciences Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Therapix Biosciences Ltd. has 2.08% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.49% -11.11% -52.48% -53.55% -76.28% -50.68% Therapix Biosciences Ltd. -12.16% 4.84% -24.2% -28.77% -30.48% -20%

For the past year Therapix Biosciences Ltd. has weaker performance than Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Therapix Biosciences Ltd. beats Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. Its clinical product candidate is BPX-501, an adjunct T-cell therapy in multiple Phase I/II clinical trials, administered after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. The companyÂ’s preclinical product candidates include BPX-601, a GoCAR-T product candidate for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-701, a T cell receptors (TCR) product candidate for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the preferentially-expressed antigen in melanoma. It has a collaboration agreement with Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc to evaluate, develop, and commercialize T-cell therapies; Ospedale Pediatrico Bambino GesÃº for the design and development of various T cell immunotherapies; and Academisch Ziekenhuis Leiden for research to discover and validate high-affinity TCR product candidates targeting various cancer-associated antigens. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Therapix Biosciences Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include Joint Pharma that develops THX-TS01 for the treatment of Tourette Syndrome (TS); and BrainBright Pharma, which develops THX-ULD01, a drug candidate based on an ultra-low dose of dronabinol for the treatment for mild cognitive impairment. The company was formerly known as NasVax Ltd. and changed its name to Therapix Biosciences Ltd. in November 2013. Therapix Biosciences Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.