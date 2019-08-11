Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BLCM) and Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Contrasting side by side

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) and Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 19.89 N/A -2.33 0.00 Novavax Inc. 14 3.40 N/A -9.39 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Novavax Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -123% -74.4% Novavax Inc. 0.00% 136.3% -75.2%

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.43 beta indicates that its volatility is 43.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Novavax Inc.’s 118.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.18 beta.

The current Quick Ratio of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 4.7 while its Current Ratio is 4.7. Meanwhile, Novavax Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.9 while its Quick Ratio is 3.9. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Novavax Inc.

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Novavax Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Novavax Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Novavax Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $1.35 average target price and a -67.47% potential downside.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Novavax Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 53.6% and 30.7%. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Novavax Inc.’s shares.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.49% -11.11% -52.48% -53.55% -76.28% -50.68% Novavax Inc. -6.91% -24.12% -58.12% -90.55% -81.74% -88.29%

For the past year Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Novavax Inc.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Novavax Inc.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. Its clinical product candidate is BPX-501, an adjunct T-cell therapy in multiple Phase I/II clinical trials, administered after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. The companyÂ’s preclinical product candidates include BPX-601, a GoCAR-T product candidate for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-701, a T cell receptors (TCR) product candidate for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the preferentially-expressed antigen in melanoma. It has a collaboration agreement with Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc to evaluate, develop, and commercialize T-cell therapies; Ospedale Pediatrico Bambino GesÃº for the design and development of various T cell immunotherapies; and Academisch Ziekenhuis Leiden for research to discover and validate high-affinity TCR product candidates targeting various cancer-associated antigens. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.