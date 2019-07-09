Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BLCM) and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Comparison side by side

Both Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 55.26 N/A -2.33 0.00 Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 132 4.16 N/A 8.02 17.24

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -123% -74.4% Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 17.1% 9.1%

Risk and Volatility

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 44.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.44. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc on the other hand, has 1.1 beta which makes it 10.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.7 while its Quick Ratio is 4.7. On the competitive side is, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc which has a 3.2 Current Ratio and a 3 Quick Ratio. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0 3 8 2.73

Competitively Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has an average price target of $170.82, with potential upside of 19.70%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 55.3% and 99.6%. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 2.9% are Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.62% -17.78% -13.5% -35.17% -65.53% -3.42% Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc -1.62% -0.06% 11.24% -4.99% -16.68% 11.58%

For the past year Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc had bullish trend.

Summary

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc beats on 7 of the 9 factors Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. Its clinical product candidate is BPX-501, an adjunct T-cell therapy in multiple Phase I/II clinical trials, administered after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. The companyÂ’s preclinical product candidates include BPX-601, a GoCAR-T product candidate for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-701, a T cell receptors (TCR) product candidate for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the preferentially-expressed antigen in melanoma. It has a collaboration agreement with Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc to evaluate, develop, and commercialize T-cell therapies; Ospedale Pediatrico Bambino GesÃº for the design and development of various T cell immunotherapies; and Academisch Ziekenhuis Leiden for research to discover and validate high-affinity TCR product candidates targeting various cancer-associated antigens. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology. It markets Xyrem, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in patients with narcolepsy; Erwinaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); Defitelio for the treatment and prevention of severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease, a potentially life-threatening complication of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and Prialt, an intrathecally administered infusion of ziconotide for the management of severe chronic pain. The company also develops JZP-110, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of excessive sleepiness (ES) in patients with narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea, as well as phase II clinical trial for ES associated with ParkinsonÂ’s disease; Vyxeos (CPX-351) for high-risk acute myeloid leukemia; and JZP-507 and JZP-258 to treat EDS and cataplexy in narcolepsy, as well as evaluates deuterated oxybate for narcolepsy. In addition, it sells psychiatry and other products. The company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.