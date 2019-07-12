Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BLCM) and Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) Comparing side by side

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) and Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 54.30 N/A -2.33 0.00 Incyte Corporation 80 8.34 N/A 1.17 64.95

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Incyte Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -123% -74.4% Incyte Corporation 0.00% 13.4% 9.8%

Risk & Volatility

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 44.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.44. Incyte Corporation on the other hand, has 1.25 beta which makes it 25.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 4.7 and 4.7 respectively. Its competitor Incyte Corporation’s Current Ratio is 5.2 and its Quick Ratio is 5.2. Incyte Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Incyte Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Incyte Corporation 0 7 4 2.36

Competitively Incyte Corporation has a consensus price target of $85.57, with potential upside of 6.83%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 55.3% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 95% of Incyte Corporation shares. Insiders held 0.3% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.4% are Incyte Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.62% -17.78% -13.5% -35.17% -65.53% -3.42% Incyte Corporation -8.28% -2.76% -6.25% 15.08% 13.05% 19.5%

For the past year Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Incyte Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Incyte Corporation beats on 8 of the 9 factors Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. Its clinical product candidate is BPX-501, an adjunct T-cell therapy in multiple Phase I/II clinical trials, administered after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. The companyÂ’s preclinical product candidates include BPX-601, a GoCAR-T product candidate for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-701, a T cell receptors (TCR) product candidate for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the preferentially-expressed antigen in melanoma. It has a collaboration agreement with Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc to evaluate, develop, and commercialize T-cell therapies; Ospedale Pediatrico Bambino GesÃº for the design and development of various T cell immunotherapies; and Academisch Ziekenhuis Leiden for research to discover and validate high-affinity TCR product candidates targeting various cancer-associated antigens. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Incyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers JAKAFI for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers. The companyÂ’s clinical stage products include ruxolitinib cream that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata and atopic dermatitis; and baricitinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. In addition, it is developing itacitinib that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with osimertinib for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); INCB52793, INCB54329 (BRD), INCB57643 (BRD), and INCB53914 (PIM), which are in Phase I/II trials for the treatment of advanced malignancies; INCB54828 (FGFR1/2/3) that is in Phase II clinical trial the treatment of bladder cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, and 8p11 MPNs; INCB59872 (LSD1), which is in Phase II clinical trial the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and small cell lung cancer; and capmatinib that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCLC and liver cancer. Further, the companyÂ’s clinical stage products include epacadostat, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors, and in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of NSCLC and bladder cancer, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of advanced melanoma; and INCB01158, INCSHR1210, INCAGN1876 (GITR), and INCAGN1949 (OX40), which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. It markets its JAKAFI product through a network of specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers. The company has collaboration agreements with Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Eli Lilly and Company; Agenus Inc.; Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd.; Merus N.V.; Calithera Biosciences, Inc; Pfizer Inc; and Abramson Cancer Center. Incyte Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.