Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BLCM) and CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Contrasting side by side

Both Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) and CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 22.89 N/A -2.33 0.00 CorMedix Inc. 8 320.25 N/A -1.18 0.00

In table 1 we can see Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CorMedix Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CorMedix Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -123% -74.4% CorMedix Inc. 0.00% 0% -145.2%

Risk and Volatility

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 1.43 and it happens to be 43.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, CorMedix Inc. has a 2.93 beta which is 193.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.7 while its Quick Ratio is 4.7. On the competitive side is, CorMedix Inc. which has a 6.3 Current Ratio and a 6.2 Quick Ratio. CorMedix Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 53.6% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 16.8% of CorMedix Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of CorMedix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.49% -11.11% -52.48% -53.55% -76.28% -50.68% CorMedix Inc. 8.39% 6.25% 22.35% 3.09% 176.86% 50.23%

For the past year Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -50.68% weaker performance while CorMedix Inc. has 50.23% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors CorMedix Inc. beats Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. Its clinical product candidate is BPX-501, an adjunct T-cell therapy in multiple Phase I/II clinical trials, administered after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. The companyÂ’s preclinical product candidates include BPX-601, a GoCAR-T product candidate for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-701, a T cell receptors (TCR) product candidate for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the preferentially-expressed antigen in melanoma. It has a collaboration agreement with Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc to evaluate, develop, and commercialize T-cell therapies; Ospedale Pediatrico Bambino GesÃº for the design and development of various T cell immunotherapies; and Academisch Ziekenhuis Leiden for research to discover and validate high-affinity TCR product candidates targeting various cancer-associated antigens. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

CorMedix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and other markets. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007. CorMedix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.