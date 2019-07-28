Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BLCM) and Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Comparing side by side

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) and Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 47.19 N/A -2.33 0.00 Codexis Inc. 19 17.21 N/A -0.21 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Codexis Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -123% -74.4% Codexis Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -13.6%

Volatility and Risk

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.44 beta indicates that its volatility is 44.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Codexis Inc.’s -0.3 beta is the reason why it is 130.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 4.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.7. The Current Ratio of rival Codexis Inc. is 3.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.7. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Codexis Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Codexis Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Codexis Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Codexis Inc. has a consensus price target of $23.75, with potential upside of 27.89%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Codexis Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 55.3% and 87.9% respectively. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 3.3% of Codexis Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.62% -17.78% -13.5% -35.17% -65.53% -3.42% Codexis Inc. 0.36% -6.79% -9.7% 23.3% 47.86% 15.99%

For the past year Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Codexis Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Codexis Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. Its clinical product candidate is BPX-501, an adjunct T-cell therapy in multiple Phase I/II clinical trials, administered after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. The companyÂ’s preclinical product candidates include BPX-601, a GoCAR-T product candidate for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-701, a T cell receptors (TCR) product candidate for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the preferentially-expressed antigen in melanoma. It has a collaboration agreement with Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc to evaluate, develop, and commercialize T-cell therapies; Ospedale Pediatrico Bambino GesÃº for the design and development of various T cell immunotherapies; and Academisch Ziekenhuis Leiden for research to discover and validate high-affinity TCR product candidates targeting various cancer-associated antigens. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Codexis, Inc. discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering protein catalysts that perform chemical transformations. The companyÂ’s platform is used to discover novel biotherapeutic drug candidates for targeted human diseases, as well as for molecular biology and in vitro diagnostic enzymes. Its platform also improves the pharmaceuticals companies manufacturing productivity and efficiency, as well as helps in outsourcing the manufacture of the intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Further, the company develops biocatalysts for use in the fine chemicals market, including food and food ingredients, animal feed, flavors and fragrances, and agricultural chemicals. The company sells its products to pharmaceutical manufacturers through its direct sales and business development force in the United States and Europe. Codexis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.