Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (BLPH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX)

Both Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) and Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00 Synlogic Inc. 7 36.20 N/A -2.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. and Synlogic Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. and Synlogic Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -80.6% -8.6% Synlogic Inc. 0.00% -38.9% -33.6%

Volatility & Risk

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. has a -0.02 beta, while its volatility is 102.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Synlogic Inc. is 136.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.36 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. is 3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3. The Current Ratio of rival Synlogic Inc. is 11.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 11.5. Synlogic Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. and Synlogic Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Synlogic Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

$3 is Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 489.16%. Synlogic Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $2 consensus target price and a -20.32% potential downside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Synlogic Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. and Synlogic Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 54.7% and 82.8% respectively. Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 4.5%. Comparatively, 25.2% are Synlogic Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. -4.54% 0% -2.09% -12.38% -74.04% -23.88% Synlogic Inc. -9.95% -40.13% -35.81% -25.4% -39.74% -19.97%

For the past year Synlogic Inc. has weaker performance than Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Synlogic Inc. beats Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product candidates are INOpulse, a pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and in Phase II clinical trials to treat pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and pulmonary hypertension associated with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.

Synlogic, Inc. develops synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder and phenylketonuria. The company is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.