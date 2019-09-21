Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (BLPH)’s Financial Results Comparing With SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

Both Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) and SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00 SIGA Technologies Inc. 6 0.92 N/A 5.29 1.06

Table 1 demonstrates Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. and SIGA Technologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -80.6% -8.6% SIGA Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 255.2%

Volatility and Risk

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 102.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its -0.02 beta. SIGA Technologies Inc. has a 0.31 beta and it is 69.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3 and 3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor SIGA Technologies Inc. are 10.2 and 10 respectively. SIGA Technologies Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 54.7% of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 30.7% of SIGA Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 4.5% of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% are SIGA Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. -4.54% 0% -2.09% -12.38% -74.04% -23.88% SIGA Technologies Inc. 1.82% 0% 6.87% -15.28% -22.44% -29.11%

For the past year Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than SIGA Technologies Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors SIGA Technologies Inc. beats Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product candidates are INOpulse, a pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and in Phase II clinical trials to treat pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and pulmonary hypertension associated with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for unmet medical needs and biothreats in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for treating orthopoxvirus infections. SIGA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.