Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (BLPH)’s Financial Results Comparing With scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH)

We will be contrasting the differences between Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) and scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00 scPharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. and scPharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. and scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -80.6% -8.6% scPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -36.7% -30.6%

Liquidity

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3 and 3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor scPharmaceuticals Inc. are 8.5 and 8.5 respectively. scPharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. and scPharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 54.7% and 60.3%. 4.5% are Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, scPharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. -4.54% 0% -2.09% -12.38% -74.04% -23.88% scPharmaceuticals Inc. 10.06% 79.01% 80.12% 54.67% 25% 54.26%

For the past year Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. has -23.88% weaker performance while scPharmaceuticals Inc. has 54.26% stronger performance.

Summary

scPharmaceuticals Inc. beats Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product candidates are INOpulse, a pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and in Phase II clinical trials to treat pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and pulmonary hypertension associated with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.

scPharmaceuticals Inc., biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative pharmaceutical products. The company's under development products are for heart failure and infectious diseases that include Furoscix that is for treatment of worsening or decompensated heart failure outside of the inpatient setting. scPharmaceuticals Inc. formerly known as scPharmaceuticals LLC. and changed its name to scPharmaceuticals Inc. in March 2014. The company was founded 2013 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.