Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (BLPH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN)

We are contrasting Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) and Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00 Repligen Corporation 69 19.16 N/A 0.46 204.75

Demonstrates Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. and Repligen Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -80.6% -8.6% Repligen Corporation 0.00% 3.5% 2.8%

Risk & Volatility

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. has a -0.02 beta, while its volatility is 102.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Repligen Corporation is 7.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.07 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. are 3 and 3 respectively. Its competitor Repligen Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is 1.8. Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Repligen Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. and Repligen Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Repligen Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $3, and a 353.24% upside potential. On the other hand, Repligen Corporation’s potential downside is -27.73% and its consensus price target is $65. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Repligen Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. and Repligen Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 54.7% and 90.6%. Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.5%. Insiders Comparatively, held 1% of Repligen Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. -4.54% 0% -2.09% -12.38% -74.04% -23.88% Repligen Corporation 5.39% 9.69% 43.41% 69.31% 101.69% 78.97%

For the past year Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Repligen Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Repligen Corporation beats Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product candidates are INOpulse, a pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and in Phase II clinical trials to treat pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and pulmonary hypertension associated with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.

Repligen Corporation, a bioprocessing company, focuses on the development, production, and commercialization of products used in the production of antibody-based therapeutics, recombinant proteins, and vaccines worldwide. It manufactures various forms of Protein A, a critical component used to purify antibody-based drugs. The company also supplies alternating tangential flow system filtration devices and protein cell culture supplements that are used in clinical and commercial stage manufacturing to enhance biologic drug yields. In addition, it manufactures and sells OPUS pre-packed chromatography columns, which are used in the purification of clinical-stage biologics; and tangential flow filtration cassettes that are used to concentrate clinical and commercial stage biologic drugs. Further, the company has a portfolio of therapeutic product candidates, which include histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia disease; and RG1068, a synthetic human hormone developed as a novel imaging agent for the detection of pancreatic duct abnormalities in combination with magnetic resonance imaging in patients with pancreatitis and other pancreatic diseases. The company sells its bioprocessing products directly and through distributors to various life sciences companies, biopharmaceutical companies, and contract manufacturers. Repligen Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.