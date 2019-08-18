Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (BLPH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) and Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00 Radius Health Inc. 21 8.02 N/A -4.45 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. and Radius Health Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -80.6% -8.6% Radius Health Inc. 0.00% -252.8% -65.9%

Volatility & Risk

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. has a -0.02 beta, while its volatility is 102.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Radius Health Inc. on the other hand, has 0.92 beta which makes it 8.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3 and a Quick Ratio of 3. Competitively, Radius Health Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.2 and has 5 Quick Ratio. Radius Health Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. and Radius Health Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Radius Health Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $3, and a 352.42% upside potential. Competitively the consensus target price of Radius Health Inc. is $24, which is potential 3.81% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Radius Health Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 54.7% of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Radius Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.5%. Comparatively, 0.3% are Radius Health Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. -4.54% 0% -2.09% -12.38% -74.04% -23.88% Radius Health Inc. -5.46% -12.52% 4.58% 18.69% -11.25% 30.14%

For the past year Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. has -23.88% weaker performance while Radius Health Inc. has 30.14% stronger performance.

Summary

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Radius Health Inc.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product candidates are INOpulse, a pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and in Phase II clinical trials to treat pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and pulmonary hypertension associated with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.

Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases primarily in the United States. Its product candidates include Abaloparatide-SC, an injectable subcutaneous formulation of abaloparatide, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and Abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal patch for use as a short wear-time transdermal patch. The company is also involved in developing RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms; and RAD140, a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of breast cancer. It has collaborations and license agreements with 3M; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Eisai Co. Ltd.; Lonza Group Ltd.; Novartis Pharmaceuticals; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, as well as research and development agreements with Nordic Bioscience Clinical Development VII A/S. Radius Health, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.