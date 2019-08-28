Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (BLPH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

This is a contrast between Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) and Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00 Radius Health Inc. 21 8.44 N/A -4.45 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. and Radius Health Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. and Radius Health Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -80.6% -8.6% Radius Health Inc. 0.00% -252.8% -65.9%

Risk & Volatility

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. has a -0.02 beta, while its volatility is 102.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Radius Health Inc. is 8.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.92 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. is 3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3. The Current Ratio of rival Radius Health Inc. is 5.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 5. Radius Health Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. and Radius Health Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Radius Health Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The consensus price target of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. is $3, with potential upside of 418.85%. Radius Health Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $24 consensus price target and a -1.40% potential downside. The information presented earlier suggests that Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Radius Health Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. and Radius Health Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 54.7% and 0%. Insiders held roughly 4.5% of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Radius Health Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. -4.54% 0% -2.09% -12.38% -74.04% -23.88% Radius Health Inc. -5.46% -12.52% 4.58% 18.69% -11.25% 30.14%

For the past year Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Radius Health Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. beats Radius Health Inc.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product candidates are INOpulse, a pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and in Phase II clinical trials to treat pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and pulmonary hypertension associated with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.

Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases primarily in the United States. Its product candidates include Abaloparatide-SC, an injectable subcutaneous formulation of abaloparatide, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and Abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal patch for use as a short wear-time transdermal patch. The company is also involved in developing RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms; and RAD140, a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of breast cancer. It has collaborations and license agreements with 3M; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Eisai Co. Ltd.; Lonza Group Ltd.; Novartis Pharmaceuticals; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, as well as research and development agreements with Nordic Bioscience Clinical Development VII A/S. Radius Health, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.