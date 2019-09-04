Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (BLPH)’s Financial Results Comparing With KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH)

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00 KemPharm Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.26 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. and KemPharm Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -80.6% -8.6% KemPharm Inc. 0.00% 53.1% -171.3%

Volatility & Risk

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of -0.02 and its 102.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, KemPharm Inc. has beta of 1.33 which is 33.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3 while its Quick Ratio is 3. On the competitive side is, KemPharm Inc. which has a 1 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to KemPharm Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. and KemPharm Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 KemPharm Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 446.45% and an $3 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. and KemPharm Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 54.7% and 33.5% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 4.5% of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.5% are KemPharm Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. -4.54% 0% -2.09% -12.38% -74.04% -23.88% KemPharm Inc. -9.35% -25.44% -8.7% -53.85% -67.69% -29.21%

For the past year Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than KemPharm Inc.

Summary

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. beats KemPharm Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product candidates are INOpulse, a pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and in Phase II clinical trials to treat pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and pulmonary hypertension associated with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.

KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.