Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (BLPH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

As Biotechnology companies, Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.01 51.95 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 8.51 N/A -1.04 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -75.9% Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is -0.08 and it happens to be 108.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.66 beta and it is 66.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. are 2.3 and 2.3. Competitively, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 4.9 and 4.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $3, and a 375.44% upside potential. Competitively the average price target of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $10.4, which is potential 276.81% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 47.6% and 44.8% respectively. About 6% of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.8% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 3.84% 4.71% -0.79% -36.28% -69.58% -15.72% Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.51% -12.53% -25.43% -34.03% -26.22% -12.75%

For the past year Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product candidates are INOpulse, a pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and in Phase II clinical trials to treat pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and pulmonary hypertension associated with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops active DNA immunotherapies and vaccines in combination with proprietary electroporation delivery devices to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune systemÂ’s tolerance of cancerous cells; and SynCon product design is also intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza. It has completed, current or planned clinical programs of its proprietary SynCon immunotherapies for HPV-caused pre-cancers and cancers, influenza, prostate cancer, breast/lung/pancreatic cancer, hepatitis C virus, hepatitis B virus, HIV, Ebola, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, and Zika virus. The companyÂ’s partners and collaborators include MedImmune, LLC, the Wistar Institute, University of Pennsylvania, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, GeneOne Life Science, Plumbline Life Sciences, ApolloBio Corporation, Drexel University, the National Institutes of Health, HIV Vaccines Trial Network, National Cancer Institute, Genentech, and U.S. Military HIV Research Program. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.