Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (BLPH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EMMA)

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EMMA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00 Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 7 7.43 N/A -7.78 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -80.6% -8.6% Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -313.7% -215.9%

Volatility and Risk

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of -0.02 and its 102.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. is 182.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.82 beta.

Liquidity

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3 and 3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 467.21% at a $3 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 54.7% and 8.7%. 4.5% are Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 10.5% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. -4.54% 0% -2.09% -12.38% -74.04% -23.88% Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 29.94% -22.5% -15.56% -44.9% -41.67% 48.22%

For the past year Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. has -23.88% weaker performance while Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. has 48.22% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. beats Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product candidates are INOpulse, a pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and in Phase II clinical trials to treat pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and pulmonary hypertension associated with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.