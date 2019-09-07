Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (BLPH)’s Financial Results Comparing With CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR)

Since Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) and CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00 CytRx Corporation N/A 43.06 N/A -0.31 0.00

Table 1 highlights Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. and CytRx Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. and CytRx Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -80.6% -8.6% CytRx Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. and CytRx Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 CytRx Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 467.21% and an $3 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 54.7% of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. shares and 10.22% of CytRx Corporation shares. Insiders held 4.5% of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, CytRx Corporation has 8.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. -4.54% 0% -2.09% -12.38% -74.04% -23.88% CytRx Corporation 1.14% 4.41% -34.85% -35.8% -69.25% -20.9%

For the past year Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than CytRx Corporation.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product candidates are INOpulse, a pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and in Phase II clinical trials to treat pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and pulmonary hypertension associated with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.

CytRx Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical research and development company specializing in oncology. The companyÂ’s product candidate is the aldoxorubicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial as a therapy for patients with soft tissue sarcomas (STS) whose tumors have progressed following treatment with chemotherapy; in Phase IIb clinical trial in small cell lung cancer; in Phase II clinical trial in HIV-related Kaposi's sarcoma; in Phase II clinical trial in patients with late-stage glioblastoma (brain cancer); in Phase Ib trial in combination with ifosfamide in patients with STS; and in Phase Ib trial in combination with gemcitabine in subjects with metastatic solid tumors. It also has completed Phase IIb and Phase Ib/II clinical trials with aldoxorubicin as a first-line therapy for STS; a Phase Ib clinical trial of aldoxorubicin in combination with doxorubicin in patients with advanced solid tumors; and a Phase Ib pharmacokinetics clinical trial in patients with metastatic solid tumors. The company is also developing anti-cancer drug conjugates, which utilizes its Linker Activated Drug Release technology. CytRx Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.