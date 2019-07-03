Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (BLPH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD)

We are contrasting Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.01 51.95 Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 33 0.00 N/A -3.79 0.00

Demonstrates Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -75.9% Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -37.4%

Liquidity

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.3 while its Quick Ratio is 2.3. On the competitive side is, Audentes Therapeutics Inc. which has a 14.3 Current Ratio and a 14.3 Quick Ratio. Audentes Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. and Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 383.87% and an $3 consensus target price. Competitively Audentes Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $48, with potential upside of 23.71%. The information presented earlier suggests that Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Audentes Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 47.6% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned 6% of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, Audentes Therapeutics Inc. has 1.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 3.84% 4.71% -0.79% -36.28% -69.58% -15.72% Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 1.16% -5.46% 61.44% 59.29% 9.29% 79.32%

For the past year Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. has -15.72% weaker performance while Audentes Therapeutics Inc. has 79.32% stronger performance.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product candidates are INOpulse, a pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and in Phase II clinical trials to treat pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and pulmonary hypertension associated with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects in the United States. The company is developing AT132 for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy; AT342 for the treatment of crigler-najjar syndrome type 1; AT982 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.