Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (BLPH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) and Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00 Ascendis Pharma A/S 110 0.00 N/A -3.74 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. and Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -80.6% -8.6% Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.00% -34.9% -31.9%

Risk & Volatility

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. is 102.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of -0.02. Competitively, Ascendis Pharma A/S’s 38.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.62 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. is 3 while its Current Ratio is 3. Meanwhile, Ascendis Pharma A/S has a Current Ratio of 22.3 while its Quick Ratio is 22.3. Ascendis Pharma A/S is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. and Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 0 6 3.00

The upside potential is 339.37% for Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. with consensus target price of $3. On the other hand, Ascendis Pharma A/S’s potential upside is 47.98% and its consensus target price is $169.33. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 54.7% of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Ascendis Pharma A/S are owned by institutional investors. About 4.5% of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. -4.54% 0% -2.09% -12.38% -74.04% -23.88% Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.35% -2.64% 0.32% 60.62% 73.22% 84.77%

For the past year Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Ascendis Pharma A/S had bullish trend.

Summary

Ascendis Pharma A/S beats on 4 of the 7 factors Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product candidates are INOpulse, a pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and in Phase II clinical trials to treat pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and pulmonary hypertension associated with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies to treat unmet medical needs. It is developing TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; and TransCon Treprostinil that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, a life-threatening disease characterized by elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries. The company is also developing TransCon Peptides for the treatment of diabetes; TransCon ranibizumab, a compound to support injection of ranibizumab in ophthalmology; TransCon parathyroid hormone for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia. It has strategic collaborations with Sanofi and Genentech. Ascendis Pharma A/S was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.