Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (BLPH)’s Financial Results Comparing With ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL)

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) and ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.01 51.95 ArQule Inc. 6 58.25 N/A -0.17 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. and ArQule Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -75.9% ArQule Inc. 0.00% -29.1% -20.9%

Risk and Volatility

A -0.08 beta indicates that Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. is 108.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, ArQule Inc. is 125.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.25 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. are 2.3 and 2.3. Competitively, ArQule Inc. has 6.5 and 6.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. ArQule Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. and ArQule Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 ArQule Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. has a 380.08% upside potential and an average price target of $3. On the other hand, ArQule Inc.’s potential downside is -30.91% and its consensus price target is $7.69. The information presented earlier suggests that Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than ArQule Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 47.6% of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. shares and 81.8% of ArQule Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 6% of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 1.1% are ArQule Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 3.84% 4.71% -0.79% -36.28% -69.58% -15.72% ArQule Inc. 3.11% 6.78% 89.76% 57.89% 110% 127.44%

For the past year Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while ArQule Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

ArQule Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product candidates are INOpulse, a pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and in Phase II clinical trials to treat pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and pulmonary hypertension associated with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.

ArQule, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tivantinib (ARQ 197), a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage products include ARQ 087, a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor family Phase II clinical trial for patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and in Phase Ib for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 092, an inhibitor of the AKT serine/threonine kinase in Phase I clinical trials for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 751, a next-generation inhibitor of AKT in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and ARQ 761, an intravenously administered analogue of Beta-lapachone, which is Phase 1b clinical trial used as a promoter of NQo1-mediated programmed cancer cell death. Its pre-clinical development program also includes ARQ 531, an inhibitor of BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase. The company has co-development and co-commercialization agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.; license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; and collaborative research and development agreement with Beryllium Development Corp. Arqule, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.