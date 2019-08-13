Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (BLPH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN)

We will be contrasting the differences between Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00 Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.11 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. and Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. and Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -80.6% -8.6% Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -136.5% -93.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. are 3 and 3 respectively. Its competitor Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.1 and its Quick Ratio is 3.1. Aileron Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 322.54% and an $3 consensus target price. Aileron Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $6 consensus target price and a 901.17% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Aileron Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 54.7% of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. shares and 28.3% of Aileron Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 4.5% of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. -4.54% 0% -2.09% -12.38% -74.04% -23.88% Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0.08% -27.01% -71.08% -53.68% -84.32% -40.44%

For the past year Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. beats Aileron Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product candidates are INOpulse, a pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and in Phase II clinical trials to treat pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and pulmonary hypertension associated with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide that in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase II b trial for the treatment of AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside. It is also developing next generation wild type p53 reactivator that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. The company was formerly known as Renegade Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2007. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.