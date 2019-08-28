Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (BLPH)’s Financial Results Comparing With ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

This is a contrast between Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00 ADMA Biologics Inc. 4 13.49 N/A -1.34 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -80.6% -8.6% ADMA Biologics Inc. 0.00% -205.4% -62.4%

Risk & Volatility

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 102.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its -0.02 beta. ADMA Biologics Inc.’s 170.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.7 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. is 3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3. The Current Ratio of rival ADMA Biologics Inc. is 4.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.4. ADMA Biologics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 ADMA Biologics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

$3 is Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 418.85%. Competitively the average target price of ADMA Biologics Inc. is $10.9, which is potential 160.77% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than ADMA Biologics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 54.7% of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. shares and 50.4% of ADMA Biologics Inc. shares. Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.5%. On the other hand, insiders held about 7.7% of ADMA Biologics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. -4.54% 0% -2.09% -12.38% -74.04% -23.88% ADMA Biologics Inc. -2.43% -1.9% -19.2% 14.92% -42.36% 51.46%

For the past year Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while ADMA Biologics Inc. had bullish trend.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product candidates are INOpulse, a pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and in Phase II clinical trials to treat pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and pulmonary hypertension associated with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Ramsey, New Jersey.