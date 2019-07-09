Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (BLPH) and Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) and Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.01 51.95 Verastem Inc. 3 3.54 N/A -1.16 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. and Verastem Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -75.9% Verastem Inc. 0.00% -80% -40.8%

Volatility & Risk

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is -0.08 and it happens to be 108.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Verastem Inc. has a 2.83 beta and it is 183.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. are 2.3 and 2.3. Competitively, Verastem Inc. has 7.6 and 7.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Verastem Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. and Verastem Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Verastem Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

The upside potential is 380.08% for Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. with consensus price target of $3. On the other hand, Verastem Inc.’s potential upside is 543.38% and its consensus price target is $8.75. The results provided earlier shows that Verastem Inc. appears more favorable than Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 47.6% of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. shares and 59.9% of Verastem Inc. shares. About 6% of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.2% are Verastem Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 3.84% 4.71% -0.79% -36.28% -69.58% -15.72% Verastem Inc. -22.61% -35.02% -50.32% -72.05% -70.1% -54.17%

For the past year Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Verastem Inc.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product candidates are INOpulse, a pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and in Phase II clinical trials to treat pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and pulmonary hypertension associated with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.

Verastem, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. Its lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds. The companyÂ’s defactinib is in Phase 1b study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and pancreatic cancer. It also engages in developing duvelisib, an investigational oral therapy that targets the PI3K signaling pathway, as well as attacks malignant B-cells and T-cells and disrupt the tumor microenvironment to help thwart their growth and proliferation for patients with lymphatic cancers through the dual inhibition of PI3K delta and gamma. The companyÂ’s duvelisib is in Phase 3 randomized and two-arm trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma, as well as completed the Phase 2 study for the treatment of patients with refractory indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company has license agreement with Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The Scripps Research Institute; and Pfizer, Inc. Verastem, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.