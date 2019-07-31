Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (BLPH) and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) Comparison side by side

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.01 51.95 Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 1 73.89 N/A -0.64 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -75.9% Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0.00% -37% -32.1%

Volatility and Risk

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. is 108.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of -0.08. In other hand, Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has beta of -0.23 which is 123.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

2.3 and 2.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 10.8 and 10.8 respectively. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0 1 1 2.50

$3 is Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 383.87%. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $2.5 average target price and a 89.39% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Vascular Biogenics Ltd. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 47.6% of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 32.3% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 6% of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has 26.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 3.84% 4.71% -0.79% -36.28% -69.58% -15.72% Vascular Biogenics Ltd. -3.2% -14.18% -10.37% -12.32% -45% 24.74%

For the past year Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Vascular Biogenics Ltd. had bullish trend.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product candidates are INOpulse, a pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and in Phase II clinical trials to treat pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and pulmonary hypertension associated with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels. Its lead product candidate is VB-111, a gene-based biologic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as for iodine-resistant differentiated thyroid cancer. The companyÂ’s pipeline candidates also comprise VB-511, an anti-angiogenic candidate for oncology; and VB-211 and VB-411, which are pro-angiogenic candidates for the treatment of peripheral vascular diseases. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd. and changed its name to Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in January 2003. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.