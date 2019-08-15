Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (BLPH) and Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) Comparing side by side

Since Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) and Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00 Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.55 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. and Trillium Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. and Trillium Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -80.6% -8.6% Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. and Trillium Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. has a 357.04% upside potential and a consensus target price of $3. Meanwhile, Trillium Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $2.5, while its potential upside is 849.49%. Based on the results given earlier, Trillium Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 54.7% of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 40.67% of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 4.5% of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.26% are Trillium Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. -4.54% 0% -2.09% -12.38% -74.04% -23.88% Trillium Therapeutics Inc. -1.69% 4.05% -38.77% -80.06% -93.02% -79.59%

For the past year Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Trillium Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. beats Trillium Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product candidates are INOpulse, a pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and in Phase II clinical trials to treat pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and pulmonary hypertension associated with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced hematologic malignancies and solid tumors therapy. Its product candidates also include TTI-622, an IgG4 SIRPaFc protein for combination therapy; bromodomain inhibitor; and epidermal growth factor receptor antagonist, which are in preclinical development stage, as well as undisclosed immuno-oncology targets that are in the discovery Phase. The company was formerly known as Stem Cell Therapeutics Corp. and changed its name to Trillium Therapeutics Inc. in June 2014. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.