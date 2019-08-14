Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (BLPH) and PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) and PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00 PolarityTE Inc. 9 20.91 N/A -3.96 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. and PolarityTE Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -80.6% -8.6% PolarityTE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s -0.02 beta indicates that its volatility is 102.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, PolarityTE Inc. is 14.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.14 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. is 3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3. The Current Ratio of rival PolarityTE Inc. is 5.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.6. PolarityTE Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. and PolarityTE Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 PolarityTE Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. has a 339.37% upside potential and an average target price of $3.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. and PolarityTE Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 54.7% and 45.6%. Insiders held roughly 4.5% of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 33% of PolarityTE Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. -4.54% 0% -2.09% -12.38% -74.04% -23.88% PolarityTE Inc. 8.43% -15% -47.58% -72.95% -77.66% -64.71%

For the past year Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than PolarityTE Inc.

Summary

PolarityTE Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product candidates are INOpulse, a pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and in Phase II clinical trials to treat pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and pulmonary hypertension associated with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.

PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.