Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (BLPH) and MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) and MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00 MediciNova Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. and MediciNova Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. and MediciNova Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -80.6% -8.6% MediciNova Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -20.1%

Volatility & Risk

A -0.02 beta indicates that Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. is 102.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. MediciNova Inc.’s 1.18 beta is the reason why it is 18.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. is 3 while its Current Ratio is 3. Meanwhile, MediciNova Inc. has a Current Ratio of 34.8 while its Quick Ratio is 34.8. MediciNova Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. and MediciNova Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 54.7% and 21.3%. 4.5% are Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% are MediciNova Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. -4.54% 0% -2.09% -12.38% -74.04% -23.88% MediciNova Inc. -3.54% -2.05% -13.74% 11.58% 0.21% 16.77%

For the past year Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. has -23.88% weaker performance while MediciNova Inc. has 16.77% stronger performance.

Summary

MediciNova Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product candidates are INOpulse, a pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and in Phase II clinical trials to treat pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and pulmonary hypertension associated with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.

MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring and developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s product candidate includes MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for the treatment of neurological disorders, including primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and substance dependence and addiction, including methamphetamine, opioid, and alcohol dependence. Its product pipeline also comprises MN-001 (tipelukast), an orally bioavailable small molecule compound to treat fibrotic diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases; MN-221 (bedoradrine), a ÃŸ2-adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of acute exacerbation of asthma; and MN-029 (denibulin), a tubulin binding agent to treat solid tumor cancers. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.