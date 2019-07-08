Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (BLPH) and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.01 51.95 Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 115 0.00 N/A -2.73 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -75.9% Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -8.7% -8.5%

Risk & Volatility

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. has a -0.08 beta, while its volatility is 108.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 1.11 which is 11.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. is 2.3 while its Current Ratio is 2.3. Meanwhile, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 45.8 while its Quick Ratio is 45.8. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. is $3, with potential upside of 380.00%. Competitively Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $128, with potential upside of 27.64%. The data provided earlier shows that Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 47.6% and 94.6% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 6% of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.2% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 3.84% 4.71% -0.79% -36.28% -69.58% -15.72% Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.49% -9.39% -9.7% -42.18% -17.77% -5.36%

For the past year Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. beats Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product candidates are INOpulse, a pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and in Phase II clinical trials to treat pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and pulmonary hypertension associated with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s lead candidate is MGL-3196, which is in Phase II clinical trials, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ÃŸ (THR-ÃŸ) agonist used for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and familial hypercholesterolemia. It is also developing MGL-3745, which is in pre-clinical stage, a THR-ÃŸ agonist that is in preclinical trials. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.