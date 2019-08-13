Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (BLPH) and Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Contrasting side by side

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) and Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00 Forward Pharma A/S 1 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) and Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -80.6% -8.6% Forward Pharma A/S 0.00% -2.4% -2%

Risk and Volatility

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. is 102.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its -0.02 beta. From a competition point of view, Forward Pharma A/S has a 2.37 beta which is 137.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. is 3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3. The Current Ratio of rival Forward Pharma A/S is 74.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 74.5. Forward Pharma A/S is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. and Forward Pharma A/S are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Forward Pharma A/S 0 0 0 0.00

$3 is Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 322.54%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. and Forward Pharma A/S are owned by institutional investors at 54.7% and 20.6% respectively. Insiders held roughly 4.5% of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. -4.54% 0% -2.09% -12.38% -74.04% -23.88% Forward Pharma A/S -2.25% -2.41% -20.41% -13.21% -66.91% 17.95%

For the past year Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Forward Pharma A/S had bullish trend.

Summary

Forward Pharma A/S beats on 5 of the 7 factors Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product candidates are INOpulse, a pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and in Phase II clinical trials to treat pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and pulmonary hypertension associated with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.