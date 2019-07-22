Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (BLPH) and Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Comparison side by side

Both Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) and Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.01 51.95 Codexis Inc. 19 17.17 N/A -0.21 0.00

Table 1 highlights Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. and Codexis Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -75.9% Codexis Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -13.6%

A -0.08 beta indicates that Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. is 108.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Codexis Inc.’s -0.3 beta is the reason why it is 130.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. are 2.3 and 2.3. Competitively, Codexis Inc. has 3.8 and 3.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Codexis Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. and Codexis Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Codexis Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 362.04% at a $3 consensus price target. Competitively Codexis Inc. has a consensus price target of $23.75, with potential upside of 28.17%. The results provided earlier shows that Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Codexis Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. and Codexis Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 47.6% and 87.9%. 6% are Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 3.3% are Codexis Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 3.84% 4.71% -0.79% -36.28% -69.58% -15.72% Codexis Inc. 0.36% -6.79% -9.7% 23.3% 47.86% 15.99%

For the past year Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. has -15.72% weaker performance while Codexis Inc. has 15.99% stronger performance.

On 5 of the 9 factors Codexis Inc. beats Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product candidates are INOpulse, a pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and in Phase II clinical trials to treat pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and pulmonary hypertension associated with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.

Codexis, Inc. discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering protein catalysts that perform chemical transformations. The companyÂ’s platform is used to discover novel biotherapeutic drug candidates for targeted human diseases, as well as for molecular biology and in vitro diagnostic enzymes. Its platform also improves the pharmaceuticals companies manufacturing productivity and efficiency, as well as helps in outsourcing the manufacture of the intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Further, the company develops biocatalysts for use in the fine chemicals market, including food and food ingredients, animal feed, flavors and fragrances, and agricultural chemicals. The company sells its products to pharmaceutical manufacturers through its direct sales and business development force in the United States and Europe. Codexis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.