Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (BLPH) and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) Contrasting side by side

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00 Chiasma Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -80.6% -8.6% Chiasma Inc. 0.00% -88% -58.4%

Volatility and Risk

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. is 102.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its -0.02 beta. Chiasma Inc.’s 12.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.12 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. are 3 and 3. Competitively, Chiasma Inc. has 1.9 and 1.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Chiasma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. and Chiasma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Chiasma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The average target price of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. is $3, with potential upside of 424.02%. Chiasma Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $11 average target price and a 112.36% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Chiasma Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. and Chiasma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 54.7% and 76.5% respectively. Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.5%. On the other hand, insiders held about 6.21% of Chiasma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. -4.54% 0% -2.09% -12.38% -74.04% -23.88% Chiasma Inc. -15.54% -31.12% -5.51% 58.67% 292.14% 76.53%

For the past year Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. has -23.88% weaker performance while Chiasma Inc. has 76.53% stronger performance.

Summary

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. beats Chiasma Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product candidates are INOpulse, a pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and in Phase II clinical trials to treat pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and pulmonary hypertension associated with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.