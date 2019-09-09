Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (BLPH) and Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) and Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00 Cellectis S.A. 17 43.96 N/A -1.62 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -80.6% -8.6% Cellectis S.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. has a -0.02 beta, while its volatility is 102.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cellectis S.A.’s 69.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.69 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. is 3 while its Current Ratio is 3. Meanwhile, Cellectis S.A. has a Current Ratio of 9.8 while its Quick Ratio is 9.7. Cellectis S.A. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. and Cellectis S.A. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cellectis S.A. 0 0 1 3.00

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. has a 489.16% upside potential and an average target price of $3. Competitively the consensus target price of Cellectis S.A. is $38.67, which is potential 224.69% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Cellectis S.A.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 54.7% of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 31.4% of Cellectis S.A. are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% are Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. -4.54% 0% -2.09% -12.38% -74.04% -23.88% Cellectis S.A. -6.49% -9.06% -25.77% -13.7% -51.27% -12.61%

For the past year Cellectis S.A. has weaker performance than Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Cellectis S.A. beats Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product candidates are INOpulse, a pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and in Phase II clinical trials to treat pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and pulmonary hypertension associated with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.

Cellectis S.A., a gene-editing company, develops and sells immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer in France. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. Its lead product candidate is UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19 expressing hematologic malignancies, which develop in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and CLL. The companyÂ’s products also comprise UCART123 for acute myeloid leukemia indications and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; UCARTCS1 for multiple myeloma (MM) indications; UCART22 for ALL; and UCART38 for T-cell ALL and MM. In addition, it focuses on applying its gene-editing technologies to develop new generation plant products in the field of agricultural biotechnology. The company has strategic alliances with Pfizer Inc. to generate CAR T-cells in the field of oncology; Les Laboratoires Servier SAS to develop and commercialize product candidates; The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to research and develop novel cellular immunotherapies for patients suffering from various liquid tumors; and Cornell University to accelerate the development of a targeted immunotherapy for patients with acute myeloid leukemia. Cellectis S.A. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.