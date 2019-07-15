Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (BLPH) and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) Comparing side by side

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.01 51.95 Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -6.14 0.00

In table 1 we can see Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. and Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. and Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -75.9% Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -192.9% -134.3%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of -0.08 shows that Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. is 108.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Cellectar Biosciences Inc. on the other hand, has 1.16 beta which makes it 16.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. are 2.3 and 2.3. Competitively, Cellectar Biosciences Inc. has 8.6 and 8.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 378.77% for Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. with average price target of $3.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 47.6% and 7.2% respectively. Insiders owned 6% of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, Cellectar Biosciences Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 3.84% 4.71% -0.79% -36.28% -69.58% -15.72% Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 25.61% 18.99% 46.88% 8.46% -73.14% 81.94%

For the past year Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Cellectar Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. beats Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product candidates are INOpulse, a pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and in Phase II clinical trials to treat pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and pulmonary hypertension associated with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of targeted phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. The company offers CLR 131, a PDC cytotoxic radioisotope product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, as well as in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; and CLR 125, a cancer-targeting radiotherapeutic is under pre-clinical investigation for the treatment of micrometastatic disease. It also provides CLR 124, a cancer-targeting positron emission tomography imaging PDC for the selective detection of tumors and metastases in a range of cancers; and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination. In addition, the company is developing CLR 1601-PTX, CLR 1602-PTX, and CLR 1603-PTX product candidates, which are in pre-clinical research for the treatment of chemotherapy. It has strategic collaboration with Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. to develop phospholipid drug conjugates. The company was formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. in February 2014. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.