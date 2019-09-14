Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (BLPH) and BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) and BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00 BeyondSpring Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.12 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. and BeyondSpring Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -80.6% -8.6% BeyondSpring Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. is 3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3. The Current Ratio of rival BeyondSpring Inc. is 0.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.2. Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than BeyondSpring Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. and BeyondSpring Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 BeyondSpring Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. is $3, with potential upside of 408.47%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. and BeyondSpring Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 54.7% and 2.8% respectively. About 4.5% of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 77.22% of BeyondSpring Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. -4.54% 0% -2.09% -12.38% -74.04% -23.88% BeyondSpring Inc. 2.07% -29.73% 25.45% -6.89% -35.04% -10.61%

For the past year Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than BeyondSpring Inc.

Summary

BeyondSpring Inc. beats Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product candidates are INOpulse, a pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and in Phase II clinical trials to treat pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and pulmonary hypertension associated with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.

BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab. BeyondSpring Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.