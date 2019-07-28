Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (BLPH) Analysts See $-0.07 EPS; Prestige Brands Holdings (PBH) Sentiment Is 1.11

Prestige Brands Holdings Inc (PBH) investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.08, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 99 investment professionals increased and opened new stock positions, while 89 sold and trimmed stakes in Prestige Brands Holdings Inc. The investment professionals in our database now have: 62.91 million shares, down from 63.18 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Prestige Brands Holdings Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 24 Reduced: 65 Increased: 70 New Position: 29.

Analysts expect Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) to report $-0.07 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 65.00% from last quarter’s $-0.2 EPS. After having $0.01 EPS previously, Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc.’s analysts see -800.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.003 during the last trading session, reaching $0.627. About 45,726 shares traded. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) has declined 69.58% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 74.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BLPH News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BLPH); 08/05/2018 – Bellerophon Therapeutics: Phase 2b Study Will Assess Benefit of Pulsed Inhaled Nitric Oxide Delivered by INOpulse System in About 90 PH-COPD Patients; 08/05/2018 – BELLEROPHON THERAPEUTICS – PRIMARY END POINT OF STUDY WILL BE SIX-MINUTE WALKING DISTANCE, STUDY TO ALSO ASSESS MULTIPLE SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 03/04/2018 – Bellerophon Therapeutics to Provide Corporate Update at H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference; 16/05/2018 – Bellerophon to Present Positive Results from Phase 2 Study of lNOpulse® for Treatment of Pulmonary Hypertension Associated with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease at the American Thoracic Society 114th International Conference; 08/05/2018 – BELLEROPHON THERAPEUTICS – PHASE 2B STUDY TO BE A DOUBLE-BLIND, PLACEBO-CONTROLLED, CLINICAL TRIAL IN ABOUT 90 PH-COPD PATIENTS; 10/05/2018 – Bellerophon Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 4c; 08/05/2018 – BELLEROPHON REACHES AGREEMENT WITH FDA ON STUDY DESIGN OF PHASE 2B TRIAL OF INOPULSE® FOR TREATMENT OF PULMONARY HYPERTENSION ASSOCIATED WITH CHRONIC OBSTRUCTIVE PULMONARY DISEASE; 08/05/2018 – Bellerophon Reaches Agreement with FDA on Study Design of Phase 2b Trial of lNOpulse® for Treatment of Pulmonary Hypertension Associated with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease; 10/05/2018 – BELLEROPHON THERAPEUTICS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.04

More notable recent Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” published on January 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bellerophon down 7% after hours on stock offering – Seeking Alpha” on January 22, 2019. More interesting news about Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Bellerophon Announces Closing of $7 Million Public Offering of Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” published on January 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Bellerophon Announces Agreement with FDA on Regulatory Approval Pathway for INOpulse® for Treatment of Pulmonary Hypertension Associated with Interstitial Lung Disease – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 08, 2019.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. The company has market cap of $43.21 million. The Company’s product candidates are INOpulse, a pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and in Phase II clinical trials to treat pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and pulmonary hypertension associated with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. It currently has negative earnings.

Analysts await Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, down 7.35% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.68 per share. PBH’s profit will be $32.26M for 13.30 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% negative EPS growth.

Kestrel Investment Management Corp holds 2.75% of its portfolio in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. for 198,850 shares. Lapides Asset Management Llc owns 151,300 shares or 1.71% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Skyline Asset Management Lp has 1.7% invested in the company for 333,700 shares. The Massachusetts-based Aristotle Capital Boston Llc has invested 0.96% in the stock. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 70,804 shares.