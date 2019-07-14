Bellecapital International LTD Trimmed Cognex (CGNX) Stake as Market Valuation Declined; Bluecrest Capital Management LTD Has Cut Its Cardinal Health (CAH) Stake by $4.24 Million; Market Value Declined

Bellecapital International Ltd decreased its stake in Cognex Corp (CGNX) by 16.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bellecapital International Ltd sold 11,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 57,200 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.91M, down from 68,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd who had been investing in Cognex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $42.42. About 1.26 million shares traded or 1.92% up from the average. Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) has declined 7.68% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.11% the S&P500. Some Historical CGNX News: 10/05/2018 – Ivanti Introduces Support for Cognex Mobile Data Capture Solutions; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q REV. $169.6M, EST. $171.1M; 14/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 10/05/2018 – lvanti Introduces Support for Cognex Mobile Data Capture Solutions; 30/04/2018 – Cognex 1Q Rev $169.6M; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q ADJ. EPS 18C; 30/04/2018 – Cognex Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 03/05/2018 – Cognex to Webcast Conference Presentations; 01/05/2018 – Analyst Neil Campling of Mirabaud Securities said that weaker-than-expected first quarter earnings and second quarter earnings from Cognex provide more evidence of this

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) by 89.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd sold 88,362 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,525 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $507,000, down from 98,887 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Cardinal Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $47.59. About 2.38 million shares traded. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 16.28% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 16/04/2018 – Amazon shelves plans to sell, distribute drugs to hospitals- CNBC; 23/04/2018 – DJ Cardinal Health Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CAH); 16/04/2018 – Cardinal Health and McKesson are among the companies that have been seen as vulnerable to Amazon’s entry into health care; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CFO EXPECTS FISCAL 2018 TAX RATE OF 32%-34%; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Lowers Outook on Weak Performance — Earnings Review; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CEO: CO. WILL PROVIDE 2019 GUIDANCE IN AUGUST; 07/03/2018 – U.S. judge says opioid settlement roadblocks may prompt trials; 20/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Raises Dividend to 47.63c Vs. 46.24c; 09/03/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT BELOW-MARKET

Analysts await Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.96 EPS, down 4.95% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.01 per share. CAH’s profit will be $286.14M for 12.39 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual EPS reported by Cardinal Health, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -39.62% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold CAH shares while 162 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 256.66 million shares or 0.25% less from 257.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Keystone Finance Planning owns 100,082 shares. Regal Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has 35,792 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Associate Md stated it has 0.03% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Sector Gamma As owns 162,635 shares. Jefferies Grp Inc Llc reported 0.03% stake. Parsec Fincl Mgmt reported 193,287 shares. 15,000 were accumulated by Ally Fincl. New York State Common Retirement Fund has 1.21 million shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Diligent Investors Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Hussman Strategic Advisors reported 0.01% stake. Da Davidson & holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) for 15,000 shares. Advisory Ser Network Limited Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) for 1,978 shares. Axa holds 652,315 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. State Street stated it has 0.08% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH).

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $2.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dropbox Inc by 51,571 shares to 61,812 shares, valued at $1.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (NYSE:LNC) by 15,190 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,566 shares, and has risen its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (Call) (NYSE:ABC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold CGNX shares while 102 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 153.84 million shares or 1.68% less from 156.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.22M are owned by Commercial Bank Of America De. Copeland Cap Mngmt Lc reported 143,421 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt stated it has 19,350 shares. Manchester Capital Mgmt Limited Co holds 2,130 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Northern Tru owns 1.57M shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.02% invested in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) for 615,269 shares. Swiss Natl Bank holds 0.03% or 574,100 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Dupont Mgmt Corp has 0.02% invested in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) for 13,300 shares. Scout Incorporated invested in 0.27% or 257,870 shares. Capital Investors reported 0.02% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Congress Asset Management Ma owns 19,910 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 5,400 shares. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.05% or 4,266 shares. Moreover, Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.02% invested in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX).

Analysts await Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.24 EPS, down 25.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.32 per share. CGNX’s profit will be $41.17M for 44.19 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual EPS reported by Cognex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.32% EPS growth.