Bellecapital International LTD Stake In General Electric Co (GE) Was Increased; Miller Investment Management LP Has Upped Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Position by $1.17 Million

Miller Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX) by 169.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Investment Management Lp bought 11,551 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% . The hedge fund held 18,380 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.87 million, up from 6,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Quest Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $103.44. About 154,294 shares traded. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has declined 4.62% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical DGX News: 17/05/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS – HELEN TORLEY ELECTED TO SERVE AS DIRECTOR AT CO’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS, EXPANDING BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO 10 MEMBERS; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Outlook for Full-Year 2018 Remains Unchanged; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC QTRLY REPORTED DILUTED EPS OF $1.27; 08/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC DGX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.60, REV VIEW $7.72 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Profit Rises, Backs 2018 Outlook; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest Diagnostics and UnitedHealthcare Launch Blockchain-Driven Effort to Tackle Care Provider Data Issues; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS 1Q NET REV. $1.88B, EST. $1.89B; 14/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Bellecapital International Ltd increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 166.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bellecapital International Ltd bought 30,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 48,990 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $514,000, up from 18,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $8.4. About 5.78M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION BEGINS FLIGHT TESTING OF GE9X ENGINE FOR BOEING 777X AFTER DELAY – DOCUMENT; 24/04/2018 – Lowe’s and GE Lighting Expand Partnership to Differentiate Light Bulb Offering; 22/03/2018 – 91SL: GE CAPITAL EUROPEAN FUNDING: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 05/04/2018 – GE ENERGY FINANCIAL SERVICES – SECURED $150 MLN TO REFINANCE & EXPAND LOS GUINDOS OPEN-CYCLE THERMOELECTRIC POWER PLANT IN CENTRAL CHILE; 25/04/2018 – DANAHER APPROACHED GE ABOUT DEAL FOR GE’S LIFE-SCIENCES UNIT – WSJ, CITING; 12/03/2018 – Medical Imaging Market in APAC: Analysis & Forecasts Report (2017-2021) with Key Players GE Healthcare, Koninklíjke Philips, Siemens Healthcare, Toshiba Medical Systems, and Fujifilm – ResearchAndMarkets; 23/03/2018 – Previous analysis of GE’s individual businesses cast doubt on the benefit from a breakup; 20/04/2018 – Southwest challenged engine maker over speed of safety checks; 28/03/2018 – GE Gets a Warren Buffet Boost (Video); 11/04/2018 – GE SIGNED LARGE SUPPLY PACT FOR JENBACHER GAS ENGINES IN RUSSIA

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “InvestorPlace Roundup: Shopify Keeps Sinking, GE May Be on the Mend – Investorplace.com” on September 24, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Culp hits one-year mark at GE: What’s happened, what’s ahead – Boston Business Journal” published on September 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “GE ‘stalled between reset and recession’ as Culp enters year two – Seeking Alpha” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “GE’s stock swings to a gain, to extend win streak off near 8-month low – MarketWatch” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “General Electric Makes Tender Offers for $5B Debt Securities – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $5.01 million activity. The insider Cox L Kevin bought 105,600 shares worth $994,752. Another trade for 331,684 shares valued at $3.00M was bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR. 6,500 General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares with value of $50,700 were bought by Seidman Leslie. The insider LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought 10,000 shares worth $97,500. $498,337 worth of stock was bought by HORTON THOMAS W on Monday, August 12. On Monday, August 19 Timko Thomas S bought $88,300 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 10,000 shares.

More notable recent Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Quest Diagnostics: Resilient Earnings Through Weak Growth – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s (NYSE:DGX) Earnings Dropped -7.9%, How Did It Fare Against The Industry? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Quest Diagnostics Names Manuel O. MÃ©ndez as New Commercial Leader – PRNewswire” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Presents at Annual 2019 JP Morgan Healthcare Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on January 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s (NYSE:DGX) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.