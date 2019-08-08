Bellecapital International LTD Position In Disney Walt Co (DIS) Was Has Increased; Putnam Investments Stake in Orion Engineered Carbons Sa (OEC) Has Trimmed as Valuation Declined

Bellecapital International Ltd increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 272.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bellecapital International Ltd bought 7,108 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 9,713 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, up from 2,605 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $136.7. About 2.50M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Media Networks Rev $6.14B; 07/03/2018 – DISCOVERY CEO CALLS DISNEY BUYING FOX AN `EARTHQUAKE’: CNBC; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – AT ANNUAL MEETING, ADVISORY RESOLUTION ON EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION RECEIVED 44% OF SHAREHOLDER VOTES IN FAVOR (52% AGAINST, 4% ABSTAINING); 07/05/2018 – Greg Roumeliotis: With @lianabaker — Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources…; 02/05/2018 – Unwrapping New Details! Toy Story Land Coming June 30 To Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Inviting Guests To Play Big With Woody, Bu; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MEDIA NETWORKS SEGMENT WILL REMAIN VIRTUALLY THE SAME; 08/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Files Updated Form 13-D In Relation to Asset Sale to Walt Disney; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY ANNUAL MEETING BEGINS IN HOUSTON; 26/04/2018 – ‘Star Wars Resistance’ is Disney’s latest small-screen spinoff; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to Be New Fox CEO After Proposed Disney Deal

Putnam Investments Llc decreased its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons Sa (OEC) by 48.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Investments Llc sold 599,073 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.62% . The institutional investor held 632,794 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.02 million, down from 1.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Investments Llc who had been investing in Orion Engineered Carbons Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $914.52M market cap company. The stock increased 2.84% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $13.76. About 23,771 shares traded. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) has declined 39.78% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.78% the S&P500. Some Historical OEC News: 09/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS S.A. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB’; 17/05/2018 – Orion Engineered Carbons 1Q Rev $406.7M; 10/04/2018 – Orion Engineered Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Orion Engineered Carbons to Attend the Barclays Chemical and Ag ROC Stars Conference 2018; 17/05/2018 – ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA – QTRLY REVENUE INCREASED BY $82.6 MILLION TO $406.7 MILLION COMPARED TO THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2017; 17/05/2018 – Orion Engineered Carbons 1Q EPS 40c; 17/05/2018 – ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA – QTRLY BASIC EPS $0.41; 09/04/2018 – S&P: ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS S.A. BB RATING AFFIRMED; 17/05/2018 – ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA – QTRLY TOTAL VOLUMES INCREASED BY 4.0% TO 286.1 KMT; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s: Outlook on All Orion Ratings Changed to Positive From Stable

More notable recent Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Focus Financial Partners, Orion Engineered Carbons SA, GATX, GP Strategies, New Home, and Delta Apparel â€” Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production – GlobeNewswire” on April 09, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Orion Engineered Carbons Stock Is Plunging Today – The Motley Fool” published on March 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Impressed By Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.’s (NYSE:OEC) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Does Investing In Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Impact The Volatility Of Your Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Orion Engineered Carbons: EV Standardization Play – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 14, 2017.

Putnam Investments Llc, which manages about $89.35 billion and $42.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 26,895 shares to 42,858 shares, valued at $6.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raymond James Financial Inc (NYSE:RJF) by 11,288 shares in the quarter, for a total of 437,741 shares, and has risen its stake in American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Looking for More Pre-Earnings Magic from Disney – Investorplace.com” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Building A Bulletproof Portfolio Around Disney – Seeking Alpha” published on June 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Disney Stock Is Poised to Win the Next Decade Hands Down – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The Walt Disney Company (DIS) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Walt Disney Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scotia invested 0.82% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Raab And Moskowitz Asset Management Ltd stated it has 1.91% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cobblestone Cap Limited Liability Company New York holds 1.47% or 141,795 shares in its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc holds 0.52% or 492,817 shares in its portfolio. Australia-based Westpac Banking has invested 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Gradient Investments Ltd Co reported 7,613 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Jnba Fincl Advsrs has 0.52% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 21,827 shares. 107,233 were accumulated by Dowling And Yahnke Ltd. Page Arthur B holds 1.82% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 19,683 shares. Focused Wealth Management holds 3,923 shares. Viking Glob Investors Limited Partnership holds 1.38% or 2.17 million shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.14% or 900,297 shares in its portfolio. Gfs Advsrs Lc accumulated 0.08% or 2,407 shares. Guardian Trust has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).