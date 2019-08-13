Bellecapital International LTD Position in Coca Cola Co (KO) Increased as Market Valuation Rose; Belden (BDC) Holder California Public Employees Retirement System Trimmed Its Position

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Belden Inc (BDC) by 8.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. California Public Employees Retirement System sold 6,928 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.98% . The institutional investor held 74,671 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.01M, down from 81,599 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Belden Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $44.89. About 131,668 shares traded. Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) has declined 28.76% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BDC News: 30/03/2018 – Belden Showcases Behind-the-Scenes Connectivity that Brings Technology to Life at NAB 2018; 29/05/2018 – Belden at Deutsche Bank Leveraged Finance Conference Jun 13; 02/05/2018 – BELDEN 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.16, EST. $1.11; 11/04/2018 – Belden Hosts a Convergence in the Digital Building Roadshow; 02/05/2018 – Belden Sees 2018 EPS $2.44-EPS $2.69; 02/05/2018 – Belden 1Q EPS $1.16; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Belden’s Prpsed Euro Notes ‘BB-‘ Rating; 02/05/2018 – Belden Offers Treatment And Jobs to Those Wrestling with Opioid And Other Substance Abuse; 19/03/2018 – Belden Universal Announces Design and Performance Upgrades for its Pick and Place Universal Joints; 24/05/2018 – Belden Declares Quarterly Dividends

Bellecapital International Ltd increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bellecapital International Ltd bought 13,981 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 153,822 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.21 million, up from 139,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $227.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $53.28. About 5.07 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 26/03/2018 – FITCH CUTS COCA-COLA AMATIL’S TO ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO KATHY WALLER COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 13/03/2018 – McDonald’s Selects Anaqua Trademark Management Software; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO QTRLY SPARKLING SOFT DRINKS UNIT CASE VOLUMES GREW 4% FOR THE QUARTER; 21/04/2018 – DJ Coca-Cola Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KO); 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LOYALTY FACTOR ISN’T AS STRONG FOR COCA-COLA NOW; 20/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AS CCOLA.IS – TOTAL AMOUNT OF INVESTMENT FOR THE PLANT IS $45 MLN; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola: Larry Tanenbaum, Junior Bridgeman to Form Venture to Acquire Coca-Cola Refreshments Canada; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Organic Revenue Rose 5%; 21/05/2018 – Simply Introduces a New Line of Light Orange Juice Beverages and Light Lemonades with Less Sugar and Fewer Calories

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $36,368 activity.

California Public Employees Retirement System, which manages about $81.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 2,584 shares to 73,583 shares, valued at $10.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Terreno Realty Corp (NYSE:TRNO) by 8,697 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,288 shares, and has risen its stake in Nisource Inc (NYSE:NI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 15 investors sold BDC shares while 79 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 42.95 million shares or 7.63% less from 46.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trustmark Bancshares Department holds 0% or 7 shares in its portfolio. 73,133 are owned by New York State Teachers Retirement System. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability holds 48,073 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 4,500 are held by Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Australia. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 49,561 shares. Moreover, Prelude Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC). Foundry Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.27% in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC). Deutsche Bancorporation Ag reported 0% in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC). Meristem Family Wealth Lc holds 69,212 shares. Quantbot Tech LP holds 0.01% or 2,200 shares. Petrus Lta has 3,863 shares. Barclays Plc accumulated 103,927 shares or 0% of the stock. Hotchkis And Wiley Capital Limited Liability Company has 0.07% invested in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC). Invest Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 487,153 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama reported 51,288 shares.

Bellecapital International Ltd, which manages about $508.69 million and $157.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,095 shares to 29,888 shares, valued at $5.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (DXJ) by 20,490 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,133 shares, and cut its stake in Pra Health Sciences Inc.