Bellecapital International LTD Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) Has Cut as Market Value Declined; Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Holder Cannell Peter B & Company Raised Its Position

Bellecapital International Ltd decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 7.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bellecapital International Ltd sold 233 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,757 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.22M, down from 2,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $853.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $11.19 during the last trading session, reaching $1724.42. About 3.29M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – Amazon: Seeing ‘Remarkable’ Acceleration in AWS Growth; 08/05/2018 – GOOGLE FOLLOWS AMAZON WITH ASSISTANT FEATURES FOR CHILDREN; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 09/05/2018 – Sears revs up on Amazon tyre partnership; 05/03/2018 – New York Post: Amazon is in talks to launch checking accounts; 15/05/2018 – Amazon Alexa SVP Taylor on the Future of Digital Assistants (Video); 20/03/2018 – Amazon Is Said to Consider Buying Some Toys `R’ Us Stores; 25/04/2018 – NYSE suspends trading in Amazon, Alphabet due to pricing issue; 13/04/2018 – Saudi Arabia is using a government stimulus package to lure Amazon to open a data center in the kingdom; 02/04/2018 – Dow drops more than 350 points, Amazon leads tech lower

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK) by 13.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc bought 4,843 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% . The hedge fund held 40,455 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.85 million, up from 35,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc who had been investing in Stanley Black & Decker Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $137.58. About 650,372 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has risen 1.76% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 19/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Announces 2nd Quarter Dividend; 09/05/2018 – Stanley Black Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Celebrates 175 Years of Leading with Purpose; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK 1Q EPS $1.11; 07/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker to Offer Skillsoft’s Business Skills Training Globally

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 37 investors sold SWK shares while 190 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 125.44 million shares or 2.14% less from 128.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc, which manages about $3.77B and $2.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 101,938 shares to 49,637 shares, valued at $1.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 108,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 294,024 shares, and cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 93.72 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.