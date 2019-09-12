Bellecapital International LTD Maintains Position in Deutsche Bank Ag (DB); Bainco International Investors Has Trimmed Stake in Apple Com (AAPL) by $5.00 Million

Bainco International Investors decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 17.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bainco International Investors sold 25,384 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 118,081 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.37 million, down from 143,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bainco International Investors who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $225.34. About 18.88M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 06/03/2018 – HomeStreet Bank Focuses on Customer Experience with Collection of Digital Upgrades; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s cash hoard fell to $267.2 billion in the second quarter of 2018; 29/03/2018 – Apple announced on Thursday that it has expanded its health records product to 40 hospitals and it’s opening it up to all iOS users; 19/03/2018 – Apple Could Command Higher Multiple If Services Business Grows, Says Analyst — MarketWatch; 11/05/2018 – Apple supplier Quanta braces for negative impact of trade dispute; 05/04/2018 – IGNORE: APPLE’S 2018 PROGRESS REPORT PREVIOUSLY REPORTED; 27/03/2018 – Apple hosted a Tuesday event at Chicago’s Lane Tech College Prep High School; 17/05/2018 – Apple may be the only company that can push the health-care industry into the future; 24/04/2018 – Tech Today: Verizon Inflects, Alphabet Spends, Apple Sinks Chips — Barron’s Blog; 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using its own chips in Mac computers, replacing those from Intel, sources tell Bloomberg

Bellecapital International Ltd increased its stake in Deutsche Bank Ag (DB) by 426.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bellecapital International Ltd bought 61,325 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.17% . The institutional investor held 75,694 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $584,000, up from 14,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd who had been investing in Deutsche Bank Ag for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.32. About 5.90 million shares traded. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) has declined 38.94% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.94% the S&P500. Some Historical DB News: 31/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 07/05/2018 – Heska at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – Deutsche Bank Considering More Cuts at Investment Bank -Bloomberg; 25/05/2018 – Deutsche Bank Dividend Runs Into Technical Difficulties (Video); 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Deutsche Bank Weighs Cutting U.S. Staff by About 20 pct – Bloomberg; 26/03/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK HAS APPROACHED ONE OF GOLDMAN SACHS’ MOST SENIOR EXECUTIVES TO REPLACE JOHN CRYAN – TIMES; 12/03/2018 – Just Eat Target Cut to 630p From 830p by Deutsche Bank; 09/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK DBKGn.DE DESIGNATE-CEO SEWING SAYS CHALLENGE AHEAD IS A BIG ONE FOR ALL OF US; 26/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK AG DBKGn.DE – BANK WILL SCALE BACK ACTIVITIES IN US RATES SALES AND TRADING, SHRINKING BALANCE SHEET, LEVERAGE EXPOSURE AND REPO FINANCING WHILE REMAINING COMMITTED TO ITS EUROPEAN…; 10/04/2018 – Adamas Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Exchange Capital Mgmt holds 36,256 shares. Lafayette holds 1.31% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 18,721 shares. Northstar Inv Advisors Limited Liability Co holds 56,649 shares or 2.07% of its portfolio. Heritage Invsts Mgmt Corp has 285,749 shares. Next Finance Grp Inc reported 1.84% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board accumulated 1.43M shares or 0.57% of the stock. Strategic Fin Services has invested 1.7% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Boston Prtn holds 0.01% or 21,139 shares. Chickasaw Cap Management Ltd has invested 0.27% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Nadler Fincl Group Inc has 47,429 shares for 2.72% of their portfolio. Matthew 25 Mngmt Corp owns 120,000 shares for 8.67% of their portfolio. Artisan Partnership invested in 0.19% or 531,845 shares. Blackrock Inc accumulated 281.46M shares or 2.36% of the stock. Montag And Caldwell Ltd stated it has 3.55% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Janney Montgomery Scott Lc has 1.09 million shares.