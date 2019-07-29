Bellecapital International LTD Lowered Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $1.45 Million as Valuation Rose; Citigroup (C) Stock Value Rose While Jump Trading Has Cut Stake

Jump Trading Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 90.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jump Trading Llc sold 89,096 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,704 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $604,000, down from 98,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jump Trading Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $162.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $71.76. About 6.25M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 10/04/2018 – BLOCK TRADE – ERG SECONDARY ABO: BOOKRUNNER SAYS SELLING SHAREHOLDER UNICREDIT S.P.A, JOINT BOOKRUNNERS ARE MORGAN STANLEY, CITI, UNICREDIT CIB; 15/05/2018 – Citigroup at Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference May 30; 20/03/2018 – ASHLAND GLOBAL – RETAINED CITI TO ASSIST IN THE STRATEGIC REVIEW PROCESS; 12/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Spotify puts bank IPO paydays under fund manager scrutiny; 25/04/2018 – MYOVANT SCIENCES LTD MYOV.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $44 FROM $17; 24/04/2018 – CITI SLATE OF DIRECTOR NOMINEES APPROVED BY SHAREHOLDERS; 29/05/2018 – CITIGROUP CONSUMER CHIEF BIRD SAYS WILL PROMOTE NEW DIGITAL BANK ACCOUNTS NATIONALLY TO HOLDERS OF DOUBLE CASH CREDIT CARD, AND CO-BRAND AMERICAN AIRLINES, COSTCO CREDIT CARDS; 26/04/2018 – MOVES-Citigroup’s head of operations and technology retires; 13/04/2018 – Finding the New Normal in Energy Financing at Citigroup: Q&A; 07/05/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC APAM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31

Bellecapital International Ltd decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 21.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bellecapital International Ltd sold 815 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,990 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.32 million, down from 3,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $945.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $29.54 during the last trading session, reaching $1913.51. About 3.95 million shares traded or 3.00% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 25/03/2018 – Uber has withdrawn a job offer to a top Amazon exec after discovering a discrepancy:; 14/03/2018 – Regulators raid Amazon Japan on suspicion of anti-trust violation; 18/04/2018 – Amazon and Best Buy are teaming up to sell Amazon’s new Fire TV Edition smart TVs; 05/05/2018 – For example, a middle-of-the-pack employee at Facebook makes more than 8 times Amazon’s median employee salary; 14/05/2018 – Cities Hawk Their Amazon Pitches to Other Companies; 09/05/2018 – Amazon cloud chief Andy Jassy said on Wednesday it’s “super dangerous” for Seattle to consider taxing companies to offset the effects of gentrification and homelessness; 16/04/2018 – New York Post: Amazon warehouse workers pee into bottles to avoid wasting time: undercover investigator; 23/03/2018 – The cloud storage company faces some stiff competition in giants like Amazon, Apple, Google and Microsoft; 09/03/2018 – “Amazon’s focus on selection/service, pricing, and frictionless payment that drive conversion and stronger user economics also translate directly to travel,” the firm’s analyst writes; 07/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE- AMAZON.COM HELD MEETINGS WITH BRAZIL ELECTRONICS MANUFACTURERS TO STOCK AND SELL THEIR PRODUCTS DIRECTLY

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Apparently, Some Traders Are Nervous About Bank Earnings – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Brace for disappointing bank earnings, Atlantic Equities says – Seeking Alpha” published on July 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citigroup Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Wall Street Skeptical Of Deutsche Bank’s Restructuring Plan – Benzinga” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citigroup’s consumer unit bolsters Q2 results – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $791,051 activity. Another trade for 7,000 shares valued at $442,708 was sold by Whitaker Michael.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50 billion for 9.02 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisors Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 267,232 shares. Westpac Banking Corporation has 494,518 shares. Schnieders Capital Ltd holds 15,460 shares. Goodwin Daniel L has 12,300 shares. Confluence Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.1% or 3,354 shares in its portfolio. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada accumulated 7.89 million shares. Diversified Tru reported 56,511 shares. Artisan Partners Ltd Partnership holds 1.35% or 11.03 million shares. 8,480 were accumulated by Foster And Motley. 25.17 million are owned by Franklin Resource. Jpmorgan Chase Com holds 0.39% or 30.84M shares. Elm Ridge Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 3.19% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Palisade Cap Mgmt Limited Nj stated it has 11,985 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Overbrook Mngmt has 7.05% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 526,772 shares. Triangle Wealth Management accumulated 27,481 shares or 0.9% of the stock.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 76.30 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Bellecapital International Ltd, which manages about $508.69M and $157.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 7,108 shares to 9,713 shares, valued at $1.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.