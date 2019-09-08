Bellecapital International LTD Lowered Its Apple (AAPL) Holding as Stock Value Rose; Pacific Heights Asset Management Holding in Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) Has Increased by $1.95 Million

Bellecapital International Ltd decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 14.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bellecapital International Ltd sold 5,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 29,888 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.68M, down from 34,983 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $943.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $213.26. About 17.67M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 29/05/2018 – Apple, Disney and Tesla are making headlines this morning; 25/05/2018 – Exclusive: Apple to Expand Secure Wireless Chip Beyond Payments; 29/05/2018 – ILIAD TO PARTNER WITH APPLE IN ITALY; 30/05/2018 – Matterport Appoints Media Technology Leader Chris Bell as CMO; 23/05/2018 – While Apple has been focusing on software, only 30 percent of the services business comes from subscription revenue, according to Gene Munster; 04/04/2018 – Apple hires former Google executive as Al chief; 04/05/2018 – The buy makes Berkshire the third largest Apple shareholder, behind Vanguard and BlackRock; 11/04/2018 – The Facebook CEO was ready to criticize Apple in his testimony in Congress over the Cambridge Analytica data scandal; 07/05/2018 – This week marks a new era for Apple, venture capitalist Gene Munster says; 26/04/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Papst Licensing GmbH & Co. KG | FWD Entered | 04/25/2018

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 56.31% . The institutional investor held 175,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.96M, up from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $728.86 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $14. About 451,682 shares traded. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) has declined 60.20% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRA News: 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Collaboration With Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center; 14/05/2018 – RTW Investments LLC Exits Position in Atara Bio; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands T-Cell Immunotherapy Collaboration to Advance Next-Generation CAR T Technologies in Oncology, Autoimmune and Other Diseases; 26/03/2018 – Atara Bio Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands Comml Leadership Team With the Appointment of Manuela Maronati as General Manager, Europe; 08/05/2018 – ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS INC – CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 TOTALED $407.3 MLN; 08/05/2018 – ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS EXPANDS T-CELL IMMUNOTHERAPY PACT; 21/04/2018 – DJ Atara Biotherapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATRA); 17/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics to Present Long-Term Tab-cel™ Phase 2 Clinical Outcomes for Patients with Epstein-Barr Virus Associated; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics 1Q Loss $41.4M

Bellecapital International Ltd, which manages about $508.69 million and $157.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 13,981 shares to 153,822 shares, valued at $7.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.52 billion for 18.84 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ing Groep Nv reported 0.47% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Limited Liability owns 57,353 shares. Headinvest Limited Co accumulated 13,513 shares. Winslow Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 94,677 shares or 3.78% of the stock. Washington Fincl Bank invested in 81,133 shares. F&V Mngmt Lc, New York-based fund reported 6,731 shares. Weitz Investment Mngmt Inc accumulated 140 shares. Da Davidson And stated it has 469,028 shares. Neville Rodie Shaw invested 4.62% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Consolidated Ltd Liability has 3.48% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Vestor Cap Limited Liability stated it has 109,778 shares. Burney Company has invested 3.19% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Arbor Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Great Lakes Advsr Limited Liability Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 322,937 shares. Horrell Mgmt owns 2,359 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment is 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 11 investors sold ATRA shares while 31 reduced holdings. only 15 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 46.79 million shares or 1.13% more from 46.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Pacific Heights Asset Ltd Liability has 0.91% invested in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) for 175,000 shares. Bridger Management Limited stated it has 1.75 million shares. Driehaus Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.29% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). California State Teachers Retirement System reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0% invested in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) for 8,800 shares. Redmile Group Ltd Company owns 4.49 million shares or 5.25% of their US portfolio. Synovus Fin Corporation invested in 0% or 159 shares. Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Moreover, Citadel Advsrs Limited Com has 0% invested in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) for 15,317 shares. Baupost Gp Ltd Ma has 2.13% invested in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Sg Americas Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). The Utah-based Wasatch Advsr Incorporated has invested 0.18% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Group Inc One Trading Limited Partnership holds 0% or 14 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 54,640 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Geode Cap Management owns 545,911 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc, which manages about $9.65 billion and $766.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 27,000 shares to 80,000 shares, valued at $6.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ryder Sys Inc (NYSE:R) by 45,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,000 shares, and cut its stake in Washington Real Estate Invt Tr (NYSE:WRE).

Since June 27, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $39,000 activity.