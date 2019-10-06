Bellecapital International LTD Lowered Holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by $666,450 as Stock Declined; American Electric Power (AEP) Shareholder Oakwood Capital Management Has Upped Stake

Bellecapital International Ltd decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 74.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bellecapital International Ltd sold 14,810 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 5,023 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $228,000, down from 19,833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $50.75. About 9.96M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination With Keytruda and anti-CD73 at Intl Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers invites J&J into an alliance of giants on cardio drug development/commercialization program $BMY $JNJ; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Approves Supplemental Biologics License Application Updating Opdivo Dosing Schedul; 12/03/2018 – The Cherry Orchard, Bristol Old Vic – a thoroughly Russian production; 16/05/2018 – Merck:Evidence Continues to Support the Role of KEYTRUDA as a Foundational Treatment for Many Types of Cancer; 03/05/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS – PROPOSAL ON DISCLOSING RISKS RELATED TO CONCERN OVER DRUG PRICING STRATEGIES INCORPORATED INTO INCENTIVE COMPENSATION PLANS WAS NOT APPROVED; 12/03/2018 – THEATRE The Cherry Orchard Bristol […]; 15/05/2018 – Standard Lithium Enters Into Option to Acquire Additional Land Package in Bristol Dry Lake; 04/04/2018 – Evening Post: BT plan to replace Bristol’s telephone boxes with these modern wifi portals; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Income Cuts VF Corp, Buys More Bristol-Myers

Oakwood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in American Electric Power (AEP) by 5.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakwood Capital Management Llc bought 3,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 64,445 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.67M, up from 60,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Electric Power for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $93.61. About 2.81 million shares traded or 29.97% up from the average. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 03/05/2018 – AEP GENERATION SEEKS BIDS FOR CARDINAL, CONESVILLE POWER PLANTS; 19/04/2018 – DJ American Electric Power Company In, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AEP); 24/04/2018 – AEP TO INVEST $17.7B CAPITAL OVER NEXT THREE YEARS IN CORE OPS; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades DPL to Ba2, Maintains Positive Outlook; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE SAYS SETTLEMENT ALSO PRESERVES TCEC’S RIGHT TO SERVE RETAIL ELECTRIC LOAD IN ITS SERVICE AREA; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Income Adds American Electric Power Co; 04/05/2018 – McCellon-Allen Retires As SWEPCO President And COO; 16/04/2018 – Black & Veatch’s BOLD® consultant status to drive new wave of power transmission infrastructure; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Indiana Michigan Power to A3, outlook revised to stable; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE SAYS SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY RELATES TO PROPOSED WIND CATCHER ENERGY CONNECTION PROJECT

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.71B for 12.08 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Bellecapital International Ltd, which manages about $508.69M and $160.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 18,352 shares to 55,365 shares, valued at $1.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ubs Group Ag (NYSE:UBS) by 30,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,995 shares, and has risen its stake in Deutsche Bank Ag (NYSE:DB).