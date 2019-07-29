Bellecapital International LTD Increases Holding in Medtronic Plc (MDT); Capital Returns Management Position in Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Has Lowered as Valuation Rose

Bellecapital International Ltd increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 70.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bellecapital International Ltd bought 5,717 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.65% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,875 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26M, up from 8,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $102.55. About 3.52M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 2.43% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Names Mike Weinstein Senior Vice President, Strategy; 19/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC – ARCTIC FRONT ADVANCE CYROABLATION SYSTEM IS NOT APPROVED FOR TREATING PERSISTENT AF IN UNITED STATES; 24/05/2018 – MDT SEES FY ORGANIC REV. UP 4-4.5%;IMPLIED REV GROWTH 3.5%-4.3%; 26/04/2018 – Two-Year Feasibility Study Results Encouraging with Medtronic Harmony(TM) Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC 4Q Adj EPS $1.42; 10/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC REPORTS TRIALS AFTER FIVE YEARS POST-IMPLANT; 01/05/2018 – Medtronic Announces New Paid Family Care Leave Benefits; 16/03/2018 – Medtronic Heart-Device Recall Expanded Due to Production Flaw; 23/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC IN.PACT(TM) ADMIRAL(TM) DRUG COATED BALLOON RECEIVES FDA APPROVAL TO TREAT LONG SFA LESIONS; 25/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC MDT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90

Capital Returns Management Llc decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 9.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Returns Management Llc sold 47,293 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 465,718 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.69 million, down from 513,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Returns Management Llc who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $43.83. About 347,935 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 20.12% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.69% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ASSURED GUARANTY’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY LTD QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $293 MLN VS $527 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Assured Guaranty’s Ratings; Outlook Is Stable; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partner Exits Assured Guaranty; 23/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT’S EINHORN PITCHES SHORT OF ASSURED GUARANTY; 26/03/2018 – Hartford pushes deal for Connecticut to pay city’s debt; 28/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty: Puerto Rico’s Newest Plan Projects $6 Billion Available for Creditors in First 6 Years; 23/05/2018 – Assured again sues Puerto Rico, board over fiscal plan; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: EINHORN CALLS ASSURED GUARANTY “A MELTING ICE CUBE THAT IS PAYING OUT THE DROPS WHILE IT STILL CAN”; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY REAFFIRMS INVITATION TO TALKS WITH PUERTO RICO

More notable recent Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Shares Three Years Ago Are Now Down 41% – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Investors Who Bought Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 53% – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Interested In STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)â€™s Upcoming 0.4% Dividend? You Have 4 Days Left – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Shares Three Years Ago You’d Have Made 13% – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Share Price Has Gained 33% And Shareholders Are Hoping For More – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 24 investors sold AGO shares while 97 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 92.97 million shares or 0.68% less from 93.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Mercantile Trust invested in 4,441 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Tcw accumulated 0.03% or 75,704 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.02% or 170,628 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Management Gp Ltd Liability Partnership reported 8.85 million shares. Goldentree Asset Ltd Partnership owns 542,517 shares or 2.6% of their US portfolio. Price T Rowe Md holds 598,158 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Schneider Capital accumulated 573,643 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca has 29,400 shares. Nfc Ltd Liability accumulated 426,203 shares or 5.59% of the stock. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Ltd Liability holds 4.98% or 665,746 shares. 3,172 were reported by Federated Investors Pa. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability invested in 0.02% or 62,165 shares. M&T Bancshares Corporation holds 0% or 9,216 shares in its portfolio. Evergreen Capital Limited Co invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Seizert Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability reported 1.16 million shares.

Bellecapital International Ltd, which manages about $508.69M and $157.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 17,655 shares to 118,846 shares, valued at $3.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4,164 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,767 shares, and cut its stake in Cognex Corp (NASDAQ:CGNX).

More notable recent Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Medtronic Announces the Early Results of its Cash Tender Offers for up to $5.525 billion of Certain Outstanding Debt Securities Issued by Medtronic, Inc., Medtronic Global Holdings S.C.A. and Covidien International Finance S.A. – GlobeNewswire” on July 10, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Medtronic HeartWare(TM) HVAD(TM) Implanted via Less Invasive Thoracotomy Shows 95 Percent Freedom from Disabling Stroke at Two Years – GlobeNewswire” published on July 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Medtronic Requests Approval of Non-Adjunctive Labeling from FDA – GlobeNewswire” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Medtronic Partners with Viz.ai to Accelerate Adoption of New Artificial Intelligence Software in U.S. Stroke Centers – GlobeNewswire” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Medtronic plc. (MDT) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Exchange Mngmt Inc, a Michigan-based fund reported 27,669 shares. Willis Invest Counsel holds 286,700 shares or 1.64% of its portfolio. Gamco Invsts Et Al invested in 0.02% or 28,763 shares. Bartlett And Ltd Liability, a Ohio-based fund reported 2,166 shares. Private Ocean Lc holds 0% or 189 shares in its portfolio. Middleton & Co Ma stated it has 5,226 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Lipe Dalton stated it has 0.97% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Mechanics Retail Bank Tru Department accumulated 0.23% or 11,155 shares. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Limited Co reported 0.01% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). City Holdings Co owns 30,913 shares. North Star Mngmt Corp invested 0.06% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 286,912 shares stake. Moreover, Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt has 0.11% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 84,210 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 23,187 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Burke And Herbert Commercial Bank And Tru accumulated 4,481 shares.