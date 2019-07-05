Bellecapital International LTD Increased Its Holding in Coca Cola Co (KO) by $643,126 as Stock Value Declined; Millennium Management Has Cut West Pharmaceutical Svsc (Call) (WST) Stake by $16.25 Million as Share Value Rose

Millennium Management Llc decreased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc (Call) (WST) by 97.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Millennium Management Llc sold 147,748 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.98% with the market. The hedge fund held 4,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $441,000, down from 151,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Millennium Management Llc who had been investing in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $123.92. About 236,522 shares traded. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) has risen 29.23% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WST News: 26/04/2018 – West Pharma Sees FY Sales $1.72B-$1.73B; 19/03/2018 – West to Showcase DAIKYO PLASCAP® RUV One-Step Press-Fit Vial Closure Solution at PDA Annual Meeting; 24/05/2018 – West Announces Participation in Upcoming June Investor Conferences; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC WST.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.82, REV VIEW $1.72 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC WST.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.72 BLN TO $1.73 BLN; 03/05/2018 – West Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 30/05/2018 – West Pharma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – West Pharma Board Approves 4Q Dividend Increase to 15c; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma Sees FY Adj EPS $2.80-Adj EPS $2.90; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC – ESTIMATES ITS 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING WILL BE LESS THAN $150 MLN

Bellecapital International Ltd increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bellecapital International Ltd bought 13,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 153,822 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.21 million, up from 139,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $52.1. About 6.98 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 21/05/2018 – Simply Introduces a New Line of Light Orange Juice Beverages and Light Lemonades with Less Sugar and Fewer Calories; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS DUE TO REFORMULATIONS. PACKAGING CHANGES ABOUT 2/3 OF PORTFOLIO WILL NOT PAY U.K. SUGAR TAX; 30/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Co Recommends Hldrs Reject Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp; 15/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Coca-Cola Amatil ‘BBB+’ Rtgs; Otlk Stable; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES EBITDA MARGIN AT SLIGHT IMPROVEMENT ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS FOR 2018-2020; 02/04/2018 – KO US: Recommends Shareholders Reject Mini Tender Offer By TRC; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO: WORKING TO SCALE ACQUIRED HIGH-GROWTH BRANDS; 29/03/2018 – Coca-Cola CEO: Warren Buffett Has Had a Profound Career; 27/03/2018 – Cloudwords introduces Adobe Experience Manager 6.4 integration available in Cloudwords Marketplace; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 2018 EPS Cont Ops Up 8%-10%

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.06 million activity.

Bellecapital International Ltd, which manages about $508.69M and $157.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 17,655 shares to 118,846 shares, valued at $3.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 12,115 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,613 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sigma Planning has 81,903 shares. The California-based Jacobs & Company Ca has invested 0.37% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Security Bankshares Of Sioux City Iowa Ia invested 1.41% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Parkwood Limited Liability Company holds 0.73% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 79,249 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0.62% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Geode Management Ltd Co holds 48.41 million shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. North Amer Management Corporation owns 6,186 shares. Cheviot Value Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 24,114 shares. Court Place Advisors Ltd Liability reported 25,979 shares. First Merchants owns 22,609 shares. Bridgecreek Management Lc owns 0.62% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 62,850 shares. Blue Finance accumulated 22,151 shares. Inverness Counsel Limited Company New York holds 0.24% or 95,121 shares in its portfolio. Usa Fincl Portformulas Corporation reported 3.51% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Town And Country National Bank & Trust And Trust Dba First Bankers Trust accumulated 102,941 shares.

Analysts await West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 2.86% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.7 per share. WST’s profit will be $52.91M for 43.03 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.70% negative EPS growth.

Millennium Management Llc, which manages about $66.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Turtle Beach Corp by 181,118 shares to 200,269 shares, valued at $2.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enpro Inds Inc (NYSE:NPO) by 121,128 shares in the quarter, for a total of 162,291 shares, and has risen its stake in Premier Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:PINC).