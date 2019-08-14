Bellecapital International LTD Increased Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake by $781,880; Fortinet (FTNT) Stock Declined While Moody National Bank Trust Division Has Decreased Its Holding by $9.80 Million

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in Fortinet Inc (FTNT) by 99.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moody National Bank Trust Division sold 116,666 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.60% . The institutional investor held 59 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5,000, down from 116,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Fortinet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.81% or $3.2 during the last trading session, reaching $80.71. About 1.36M shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 27.92% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 03/05/2018 – Fortinet 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet 1Q Rev $399M; 11/04/2018 – Media Advisory: Fortinet to Showcase the Third and the Latest Generation of Network Security with the Evolution of its Security; 16/04/2018 – Fortinet Delivers Integrated NOC-SOC Solution to Automate IT Processes and Security Response; 06/03/2018 Tech Data Wins Fortinet 2017 Distribution Partner of the Year Award; 29/05/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Fortinet Makes Managed Security More Accessible To Small Partners With New Tier, Pricing; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s rates SonicWALL B3; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Now Part of IBM Security’s New X-Force Threat Management Services; 19/03/2018 – Hughes Wins Fortinet 2017 Global Partner of the Year Award; 30/05/2018 – Fortinet Expands Global Managed Security Service Provider Program with New Services Enablement and Technical Support Offerings

Bellecapital International Ltd increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 272.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bellecapital International Ltd bought 7,108 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 9,713 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, up from 2,605 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.04% or $4.16 during the last trading session, reaching $132.85. About 11.46 million shares traded or 28.17% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 28/03/2018 – Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, TT Games, The LEGO Group, Disney and Pixar Announce LEGO® The Incredibles; 30/05/2018 – FOXA RECOMMENDS HLDRS VOTE IN FAVOR TO ADOPT DISNEY MERGER PACT; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q ADJ. EPS $1.84, EST. $1.70; 09/03/2018 – Disney shareholders vote against CEO Iger’s pay package; 30/05/2018 – News Analysis: Disney Made Quick Work of `Roseanne.’ It’s Not Always So Easy; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-COMCAST CORP CMSA.O ARRANGING FINANCING WITH BANKS FOR ALL-CASH BID FOR TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC FOXA.O; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Executive Compensation Advisory Gets 52% of Votes Against; 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Yr Licensing Agreement With the Disney/ABC Television Group, to Debut Hit Comedy This Fall; 29/05/2018 – “There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing,” Disney CEO Bob Iger said in a tweet following the announcement; 07/05/2018 – Update: Comcast is planning an all-cash bid to top Walt Disney’s $52 billion deal to acquire most of 21st Century Fox’s assets, if the U.S. government approves AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner, sources tell CNBC

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Rhode Island-based Washington Tru has invested 0.81% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Factory Mutual Ins has 365,911 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Moreover, Walter & Keenan Consulting Mi Adv has 1.74% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 35,677 shares. Chemical Commercial Bank owns 82,431 shares. Brookstone Capital Mgmt reported 9,320 shares stake. Gardner Russo And Gardner invested in 4,398 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Great Lakes Advsr Lc has 0.08% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Parthenon Limited Company invested in 6,344 shares. Pennsylvania-based Miller Invest Mgmt LP has invested 0.1% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Sterling Glob Strategies Ltd Liability Corp reported 3.48% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Arrowmark Colorado Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Natl Bank Of Hawaii reported 24,608 shares. Westchester Cap Management Ltd invested in 1.55% or 378,902 shares. The Massachusetts-based S&Co has invested 0.04% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Sabal Tru accumulated 1.56% or 157,928 shares.

Bellecapital International Ltd, which manages about $508.69 million and $157.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognex Corp (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 11,280 shares to 57,200 shares, valued at $2.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 17,655 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 118,846 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Moody National Bank Trust Division, which manages about $3.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,150 shares to 613,567 shares, valued at $72.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Water Works Co Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 33,915 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,580 shares, and has risen its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC).

