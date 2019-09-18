Bellecapital International LTD Increased By $429,275 Its Deutsche Bank Ag (DB) Position; Tempur Sealy International (TPX) Has 0.93 Sentiment

Tempur Sealy International Inc (TPX) investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.76, from 1.69 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 98 investment professionals increased and started new positions, while 105 trimmed and sold holdings in Tempur Sealy International Inc. The investment professionals in our database now have: 52.52 million shares, down from 55.87 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Tempur Sealy International Inc in top ten positions was flat from 9 to 9 for the same number . Sold All: 34 Reduced: 71 Increased: 57 New Position: 41.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, makes, markets, and distributes bedding products worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.27 billion. It operates through two divisions, North America and International. It has a 34.53 P/E ratio. The firm provides mattresses, foundations, and adjustable foundations, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various comfort products.

H Partners Management Llc holds 70.63% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. for 8.00 million shares. Centerbridge Partners L.P. owns 1.81 million shares or 16.26% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda. has 15.61% invested in the company for 1.68 million shares. The California-based Route One Investment Company L.P. has invested 9.45% in the stock. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc, a Texas-based fund reported 167,702 shares.

Analysts await Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 10.78% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.02 per share. TPX’s profit will be $61.94 million for 17.25 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Tempur Sealy International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.04% EPS growth.