Bellecapital International LTD Holds Position in General Electric Co (GE); Safety Insurance Group (SAFT) Holder Srb Has Raised Its Position

Bellecapital International Ltd increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 166.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bellecapital International Ltd bought 30,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 48,990 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $514,000, up from 18,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.37. About 55.01M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 16/04/2018 – G&W Electric Collaborates with GE on New Integrated Recloser Relay for Distribution Automation Solutions to Improve Network Rel; 09/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-GE explores divesting electrical engineering business; 24/05/2018 – Gloom for GE investors as hopes of a quick fix fade; 09/03/2018 – ganadineroamerica: Exclusive: GE explores divesting electrical engineering business – sources (Reuters) – General Electric Co; 20/04/2018 – General Electric is in discussions to sell its rail business to Wabtec, according to multiple reports Friday; 19/04/2018 – G.E. Makes a Sharp `Pivot’ on Digital; 29/05/2018 – Tampa General Hospital and GE Healthcare Partner for Next Level Care Coordination; 28/03/2018 – “In many ways, GE’s current situation fits the profile of an ideal Warren Buffett investment,” the firm’s analyst writes; 11/04/2018 – GE SIGNED A LARGE SUPPLY AGREEMENT FOR JENBACHER GAS ENGINES IN RUSSIA; 10/04/2018 – UGANDA AWARDS REFINERY DEAL TO GE-LED GROUP: MUSEVENI

Srb Corp increased its stake in Safety Insurance Group Inc (SAFT) by 0.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srb Corp bought 9,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.24% . The institutional investor held 1.55M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $147.12M, up from 1.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srb Corp who had been investing in Safety Insurance Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $101.96. About 106,027 shares traded or 127.71% up from the average. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) has risen 8.24% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SAFT News: 02/05/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $192.0M; 02/05/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $44.85; 02/05/2018 – Safety Insurance 1Q Net $9.13M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Safety Insurance Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAFT); 02/05/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $190.0M; 30/04/2018 – Safety Insurance Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/03/2018 SAFETY INSURANCE GROUP INC SAFT.O : COMPASS POINT RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 02/05/2018 – Safety Insurance 1Q Adj EPS 71c; 08/03/2018 – Safety Insurance Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 02/04/2018 – Safety Insurance Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 5.00 billion shares or 2.64% more from 4.87 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ohio-based Bahl & Gaynor has invested 0% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Zeke Capital Ltd Liability, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1.03M shares. Lathrop Corp reported 622,220 shares stake. Newman Dignan And Sheerar owns 0.01% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 33,100 shares. D E Shaw And Comm Inc owns 8.98M shares. Hilltop accumulated 13,806 shares. Long Road Investment Counsel Limited Liability Corporation invested in 111,909 shares or 0.69% of the stock. Community Savings Bank Of Raymore holds 853,233 shares or 3.29% of its portfolio. Fairfax Limited Can has invested 0.64% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Gagnon Secs Ltd Liability Company owns 13,746 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Korea Investment Corp invested in 0.35% or 7.72M shares. The Massachusetts-based Crestwood Advisors Group Ltd Llc has invested 0.04% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Moreover, Andra Ap has 0.09% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Baker Ellis Asset Management Lc has 14,429 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Co reported 160,155 shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $5.01 million activity. LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought $97,500 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. $3.00M worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares were bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR. $994,752 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by Cox L Kevin. HORTON THOMAS W bought $498,337 worth of stock. Another trade for 34,836 shares valued at $279,036 was made by Strazik Scott on Thursday, August 15. 6,500 shares were bought by Seidman Leslie, worth $50,700.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “GE Will Look Much Different a Year From Now – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Reasons General Electric Stock Looks Worth Buying Under $10 – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “South Texas military contracting roundup: Maintenance and bomb testing lead solicitations and contracts – San Antonio Business Journal” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Markopolos’ GE short seller partner remains a mystery – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T Stock Is Doomed to Become the Next GE – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Srb Corp, which manages about $2.30B and $1.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Caremark Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 47,000 shares to 1.54 million shares, valued at $83.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 4,916 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,196 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

More notable recent Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Scholastic Corp (SCHL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ship Finance International Limited (SFL) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “TOTAL’s (TOT) Unit to Expand Energy Storage Operation Via JV – Nasdaq” on April 05, 2019. More interesting news about Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Dividend Stocks Ideal for Retirees – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 06, 2019.