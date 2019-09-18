Bellecapital International LTD Holding in Ubs Group Ag (UBS) Lifted as Market Valuation Declined; Willdan Group (WLDN) Shareholder Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Trimmed Its Stake by $1.20 Million

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc decreased its stake in Willdan Group Inc (WLDN) by 20.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc sold 32,341 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 126,506 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.71M, down from 158,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc who had been investing in Willdan Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $441.93M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $39.3. About 55,019 shares traded. Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) has risen 24.75% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WLDN News: 08/03/2018 – Willdan Group Sees 2018 Rev $130M-$140M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Willdan Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WLDN); 03/05/2018 – WILLDAN GROUP INC WLDN.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $1.95 TO $2.05; 03/05/2018 – Willdan Group 1Q EPS 24c; 29/03/2018 – PSE&G Extends Willdan’s Role as Audit Engineer for Hospitals Through 2020; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partner Exits Position in Willdan Group; 02/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Willdan Group, Standex International, Chase, Black Knight Financial Services, Hubbe; 08/03/2018 – Willdan Group 4Q EPS 36c; 08/03/2018 – WILLDAN GROUP INC QTRLY SHR $0.36; 08/03/2018 – WILLDAN GROUP INC WLDN.O – QTRLY TOTAL CONTRACT REVENUE OF $64.2 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 12% OVER PRIOR YEAR

Bellecapital International Ltd increased its stake in Ubs Group Ag (UBS) by 117.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bellecapital International Ltd bought 30,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.89% . The institutional investor held 56,995 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $677,000, up from 26,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd who had been investing in Ubs Group Ag for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $11.44. About 2.23 million shares traded. UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) has declined 31.51% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.51% the S&P500. Some Historical UBS News: 06/04/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S – ANNOUNCED ITS INTENTION TO REDEEM THE TOTAL OUTSTANDING USD 1.5BN TIER 2 SUBORDINATED NOTES; 21/03/2018 – N.Y.’s Schneiderman: UBS Admits the Findings Contained in the Statement of Facts; 25/03/2018 – UBS Group CEO Discusses Deals, Growth and Trade (Video); 03/04/2018 – UBS Nominates Fred Hu to Board of Directors; 21/03/2018 – N.Y.’s Schneiderman: UBS Settlement Includes $41 Million in Cash to New York State; 16/03/2018 – UBS to Cut Funds From Platform — Barrons.com; 03/05/2018 – UBS Applies for Control of China Joint Venture; 09/03/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S – PROVISIONS FOR LITIGATION REDUCED BOTH 2017 BASIC AND DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE BY CHF 0.03; 14/03/2018 – UBS Group Asia ECM Head Peihao Huang Is Said to Be Leaving Bank; 09/03/2018 – UBS Intends to Appeal Decision

More notable recent UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “7 Upcoming IPOs for September – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “UBS Declares Coupon Payments on 12 Monthly Pay ETRACS Exchange Traded Notes – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Suni Harford and Iqbal Khan to join Group Executive Board of UBS – Business Wire” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “HP -1.5% as UBS cuts on tough going ahead – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “UBS Group AG and Merrill Lynch Are Being Investigated for Sales of Unsuitable Investments – Business Wire” with publication date: August 24, 2019.

More notable recent Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Analysts Estimate Willdan Group (WLDN) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” on April 25, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Willdan Group to Participate in ROTH Capital Partners 31st Annual Growth Stock Conference – Business Wire” published on March 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 197% – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Willdan Announces Plan to Acquire The Weidt Group – Business Wire” published on March 01, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Willdan Selected to Deliver Energy Efficiency Projects at New York City Municipal Facilities – Business Wire” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.16, from 1.57 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 12 investors sold WLDN shares while 21 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 8.68 million shares or 12.00% more from 7.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Cadence Capital Management Lc has 0.22% invested in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) for 60,203 shares. Us Savings Bank De holds 0% or 2,379 shares in its portfolio. Fiera Cap has invested 0.01% in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN). Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc invested in 0% or 3,677 shares. Federated Inc Pa reported 440,000 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag stated it has 32,007 shares. Gam Hldgs Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 20,000 shares. Moreover, Camarda Limited Com has 0% invested in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) for 33 shares. Partners Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN). Vanguard Group Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN). Lord Abbett Co Ltd Liability Co stated it has 559,888 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md reported 0% in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN). Rice Hall James And Assocs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 730,288 shares or 0.9% of the stock. Argent Mgmt Ltd Co owns 20,620 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur Com The accumulated 6,456 shares.

Analysts await Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, up 36.36% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.44 per share. WLDN’s profit will be $6.75M for 16.38 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Willdan Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 106.90% EPS growth.