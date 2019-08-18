Bellecapital International LTD Has Upped Its Medtronic Plc (MDT) Holding by $520,247; Share Value Rose; Matrix Asset Advisors Position in Cisco Sys (CSCO) Has Trimmed by $6.64 Million

Bellecapital International Ltd increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 70.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bellecapital International Ltd bought 5,717 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 13,875 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26M, up from 8,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $102.76. About 4.55M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 25/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC MDT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 18/05/2018 – FDA: MEDTRONIC RECALLS MINDFRAME CAPTURE LP REVASCULARIZATION; 17/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC EXPANDS FOCUS ON INTERVENTIONAL ONCOLOGY W/ U.S; 30/05/2018 – Medtronic Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC 4Q Adj EPS $1.42; 08/03/2018 – Medtronic EVP & CVG President Mike Coyle to Speak at Cowen Healthcare Conference; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Names Mike Weinstein Senior Vice President, Strategy; 10/03/2018 – Clinical Trials Show Strong Long-Term Performance with the Medtronic CoreValve TAVR System; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC – IF CURRENT EXCHANGE RATES REMAIN SIMILAR FOR FISCAL YEAR, CO FISCAL YEAR 2019 REV TO BE NEGATIVELY AFFECTED BY ABOUT $50 MLN TO $150 MLN; 12/03/2018 – Medtronic Receives FDA Approval for Guardian Connect Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) System for People Living with Diabetes

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 24.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc sold 125,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 379,267 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.48 million, down from 504,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $46.96. About 25.00M shares traded or 15.97% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 06/04/2018 – CSCO: So far, more than 95% of the routers have returned to the normal attack and resumed service. – ! $CSCO; 15/05/2018 – Cisco presents Global Knowledge with the 2018 Learning Partner of the Year – Americas award, making Global Knowledge an eight time winner; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Operating Expenses Were $4.6 Billion; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings on Tap: Good Vibes for the ‘Catalyst’ — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces May 2018 Event with the Financial Community; 06/03/2018 – Former Head of Cisco Investment International Joins Seraphim Capital, the Leading Space Tech VC; 06/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/06/2018; 13/05/2018 – Sonic Foundry Announces Migration Program for Cisco TCS and Former Polycom RealPresence Media Suite Customers; 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and Quantum-Safe Cryptographic Algorithms; 22/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO

Bellecapital International Ltd, which manages about $508.69M and $157.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4,164 shares to 34,767 shares, valued at $5.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cognex Corp (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 11,280 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,200 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (IBB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Asset Mgmt reported 0.35% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Putnam Fl Inv Management holds 0.04% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) or 5,340 shares. Wellington Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 1.41% or 68.35 million shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Charter Trust holds 0.08% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) or 6,976 shares. Nuwave Investment Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 1.17% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Farmers Trust Com has invested 0.86% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Retirement Sys Of Alabama reported 624,499 shares. 38,465 were accumulated by Everett Harris And Comm Ca. Peloton Wealth Strategists holds 2.46% or 39,000 shares. United Advisers Ltd owns 594,396 shares. The California-based Gamble Jones Invest Counsel has invested 0.08% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Todd Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.04% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 403,031 shares. 23,673 were reported by Pettyjohn Wood & White Incorporated. Hl Fin Svcs Limited Liability accumulated 30,603 shares.

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $977.80M and $585.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) by 12,016 shares to 211,770 shares, valued at $10.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 15,036 shares in the quarter, for a total of 296,876 shares, and has risen its stake in Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIAB).

